icometrix expands icobrain portfolio with AI image analysis solution to help epilepsy patients

LEUVEN, Belgium, and CHICAGO, Feb 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- icometrix, world leader in software solutions to extract clinically meaningful data from brain scans is proud to announce FDA 510(k) clearance for its icobrain ep solution. icobrain ep provides clinicians with easy-to-interpret quantitative reports to support the detection of intractable epilepsy causes, e.g. by measuring hippocampal asymmetry in epilepsy patients.

Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder, affecting both young children and older adults. About one in three of those epilepsy patients will develop intractable, or uncontrollable, epilepsy. Common causes are malformations in the cortex and subtle neuronal loss in the deepest portion of the temporal lobe, which often remains undetected. The correct localization of the seizure focus in the brain is crucial to define a treatment strategy but is missed in up to 45% of these cases.

Improved detection of the seizure focus in patients with intractable epilepsy would reduce the delay between initial diagnosis and surgery. This would have a significant impact on the seizure management and cognitive outcome in these patients.

"Artificial intelligence is being employed to improve the efficiency and sensitivity of radiologists, through workflow enhancement, image triage, quantitative analysis and identification of pathological findings," says Blake Johnson, MD, FACR, Medical Director at Center for Diagnostic Imaging, "Tools like icobrain facilitate the detection of subtle cortical abnormalities in epilepsy patients, which can be easily overlooked with traditional image interrogation. This AI-based technology improves our sensitivity and efficiency when evaluating such cases."

Fueled by AI, icobrain ep allows a faster, more sensitive, and personalized assessment of brain MRI scans and helps clinicians advance their treatment decisions for patients with epilepsy.

"The expansion of our icobrain portfolio is the result of continuous efforts to improve patient care by addressing clinical needs for people with neurological diseases," says Dr. Wim Van Hecke, CEO of icometrix, "icobrain ep is one of many solutions we will launch in 2020."

icometrix is the world leader in software solutions to obtain clinically meaningful data from brain MR and CT scans for patients with multiple sclerosis, brain trauma, epilepsy, dementia, etc. The fully automated icobrain software is FDA cleared and CE labeled.

