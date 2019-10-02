icometrix selected as one of the 150 most innovative digital health startups worldwide by CB Insights

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named icometrix to the inaugural Digital Health 150 ranking, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal revealed the final Digital Health 150 during Future of Health, a gathering of top executives across some of the largest healthcare institutions, startups, and investment firms.

icometrix' CE-marked and FDA-cleared icobrain software, extracts clinically meaningful information from brain MRI and CT scans of patients with neurological disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, dementia, and brain trauma. The icobrain AI solutions are already used in more than 120 hospitals and imaging center networks worldwide, and in clinical studies by 4 out of the top 5 pharmaceutical companies.

"From pharmaceuticals to patient care, technology is rapidly changing healthcare, and The Digital Health 150 showcases the 150 best startups spearheading innovation and change in the sector," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "It's a privilege to use CB Insights' data to identify and shine a light on these companies, and we look forward to tracking their success in 2019 and beyond."

"We are honored to receive this recognition by CB Insights," said Prof. Wim Van Hecke, CEO of icometrix. "Innovative digital health solutions are changing healthcare at a rapid pace. Through our brain MRI and CT measures, we help radiologists, neurologists, and neurosurgeons to make more informed and more accurate decisions for patients with neurological disorders. As many neurological diseases are chronic, it is crucial to provide individual patients with the right treatment at the right moment," Prof. Van Hecke concludes.

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About icometrix

icometrix (Leuven, Belgium; Chicago, USA) is the world leader in software solutions to obtain clinically meaningful data from brain MRI and CT scans. The fully automated icobrain software has market clearance in the USA, Europe, Japan, Canada, Brazil, India, and Australia. Today, the icobrain portfolio is used in patients with multiple sclerosis, dementia, and brain trauma.

