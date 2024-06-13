ICON Drives MSRP Down Thousands to Celebrate National Golf Cart Day

ICON EV is dropping MSRP from $1,400 - to as much as $4,100 - on 16 of ICON and EPIC Carts most popular models. Post this

ICON EV is dropping MSRP from $1,400 - to as much as $4,100 - on 16 of ICON and EPIC Carts most popular models, all available through your local ICON EV & EPIC golf cart dealers. As ICON has been dedicated on its journey to become the best built American golf cart brand, this massive price reduction will help introduce the award-winning ICON & EPIC golf carts to more individuals, businesses, and families than ever before. ICON was recently named the Overall Best Golf Cart Brand and Best Street Legal Low-Speed Vehicle Brand in the 2023 Golf Cart Resource Awards .

The 16 models now available at their lowest price ever include the economical ICON i40-ECO, dropped from $7,999 to just $6,595, the spacious and lifted six-seater ICON EV i60L, previously $13,998, now $10,675, and the luxurious EPIC E20 Golf, now $9,800, down from $12,599. All seven EPIC luxury golf cart models have been reduced by a minimum of $2,550.

ICON believes National Golf Cart Day is about more than a single date on the calendar; it's about a more enjoyable, sustainable, and comfortable lifestyle. Their many benefits fueled the rise in golf cart use off the course. Golf carts are a safe, stylish, environmentally friendly, and affordable alternative mode of transportation for individuals and families. The golf cart lifestyle is more accessible for everyone with the new low pricing of ICON's 2024 Sales Event, in addition to no money down and 0% interest for up to 24 months (with approved credit)!

Join the fun by using the hashtags #NationalGolfCartDay and #IconsDriveIcons on social media. To turn National Golf Cart Day into your new lifestyle, shop all makes and models available during the 2024 Sales Event now!

Contact:

Monique Hausheer, [email protected]

SOURCE ICON EV