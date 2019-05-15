Icon Entertainment Group Announces Sinatra Bar and Lounge

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Frank Sinatra Enterprises, Nashville-based Icon Entertainment Group is pleased to announce Sinatra Bar and Lounge. Slated to open in early 2020, Sinatra Bar and Lounge will be located in the historic Southern Turf building, a spectacular Queen Anne structure built in 1839 in Nashville's Printer's Alley.

With a Manhattan meets Palm Springs ambiance, the upscale small plates menu will feature many of the Chairman of the Board's favorite Italian recipes, complimented by a "set 'em' up Joe" old school, standard cocktail menu. Sinatra's drink of choice Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, or Old No. 7 as he referred to it, will be front and center, along with the new Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select.

"It's a pleasure and an honor for our family to partner with the Sinatra family to bring what promises to be one of Nashville's—and the Southeast's—most notable establishments," says Bill Miller, founder of Icon Entertainment.

"We are thrilled that our Dad, who loved good songs, good food and good spirits, will now be part of Music City's creative and vibrant landscape," says Nancy and Tina Sinatra. Added Tina, "the stately Southern Turf landmark is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and once housed a speak easy and saloon; how cool is that?"

The Southern Turf Building is located in the rapidly redeveloping area of downtown Nashville. The basement level of the building is home to the legendary Skull's Rainbow Room, which just took the number five spot in TripAdvisor's Top 40 list of the best restaurants in Nashville.

About Icon Entertainment

Icon Entertainment was founded by celebrated entrepreneur and real estate investor Bill Miller. The company currently operates and manages The Johnny Cash Museum, The Patsy Cline Museum, Nudie's Honky Tonk, House of Cards and Skull's Rainbow Room in Nashville, TN. Currently under construction is Johnny Cash's Kitchen and Saloon, a 15,000 square foot restaurant and bar featuring live entertainment, which will open July 2019. Icon's Miller has also acquired commercial real estate totaling six properties and over 110,000 square feet in downtown Nashville. To date, Icon's establishments have welcomed millions of patrons since it first opened the Johnny Cash Museum in April 2013. Outlets like National Geographic, Marie Claire, Conde Nast's Traveler, USA Today, AAA, TripAdvisor, Forbes, TIME, Rolling Stone, Southern Living, and more, have all honored their establishments with distinctions solidifying their foothold as must-visit attractions and dining experiences in Music City.

About Frank Sinatra

Throughout his seven-decade career, Frank Sinatra performed on more than 1,400 recordings and was awarded 31 gold, nine platinum, three double platinum, and one triple platinum album by the Recording Industry Association of America. Sinatra demonstrated a remarkable ability to appeal to every generation and continues to do so; his artistry still influences many of today's music superstars. The Oscar® winner also appeared in more than 60 films and produced eight motion pictures. Sinatra was awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards from The Recording Academy, The Screen Actors Guild and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), as well as the Kennedy Center Honors, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal. Today, he remains a legend and an inspiration around the world for his contributions to culture and the arts. For more information, visit Sinatra.com.

