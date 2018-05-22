Icon Global Announces Streamlined Sales Process For $250 Million Sandow Lakes Facility In Central Texas

International real estate advisor, Bernard Uechtritz, and his specialty group, Icon Global, in association with Brigg's Freeman Sotheby's, serve as broker for the Central Texas property.

"This planned transaction, which we expect to complete by year's end, will provide the prospective buyer with a simple and straightforward sales transaction with a very smooth transition without any prior encumbrances," said Icon Global founder, Bernard Uechtritz. "We invite and encourage all expressions of interest; we are in a great position to finalize bids and complete the transaction this year."

The property is within Texas' "Golden Triangle," with proximity to Austin, and it is the largest listing for private ground, surface and water rights in the state of Texas.

Earlier marketing efforts for the Sandow Lakes Ranch produced several finalist bidders. The property listing now includes a restatement on a number of Sandow Lakes' assets with a significant increase in expected revenue streams. The land includes unparalleled water rights with industrial and intermodal facilities.

"All previous encumbrances have been resolved and, together with the continued progress of the associated water rights, this property will represent an excellent investment for a prospective buyer," said Uechtritz.

For more details on Sandow Lakes, visit www.icon.global/sandow-lakes-ranch

Sandow Lakes Overview:

Situated between Austin and San Antonio, Sandow Lakes boasts thousands of acres of highly improved pastoral and agricultural land. The property is comprised of current industrial, warehouse, intermodal and power facilities as well as fertile reclaimed mine land with 14 pristine lakes surrounded by wooded recreational buffer property.

Sandow Lakes represents the largest water rights opportunity in Texas .

The unparalleled Water Rights & Resources include:

100% of all water rights convey

Surface, ground and divisionary water rights

Mineral rights

100% of owned oil and gas minerals convey

Estimated 200 million tons of lignite coal remain

Existing Industrial and Power Complex:

Full utilities in place, roads, rail-head

Warehousing and manufacturing facilities

Distribution facilities and potential landfill sites

About Icon Global Group and Bernard Uechtritz:

International real estate advisor, Bernard Uechtritz, and his Icon Global Group (www.Icon.Global) are specialists in the marketing and sale of unique ranches and one-of-a-kind properties of all types. They are the leading Briggs Freeman Sotheby's and Sotheby's International Realty Ranch Sales Team worldwide.

In 2016, Uechtritz successfully led the record-breaking worldwide marketing and sales campaign of the largest sale in US ranching history – the W.T. Waggoner Ranch. The $725 million-dollar listing was also the highest sale ever recorded in the history of Sotheby's International Realty globally.

With a career spanning 30 years, Uechtritz sells exclusive, unique and often difficult real estate. He is known as the "go-to, can-do" fixer of formidable deals. He currently resides in Dallas, Texas.

