Icon Global Group Announce International Call for Offers on Rare Wyoming Properties

Additionally, each property provides the purchaser current and bonafide development entitlements. These could potentially be abandoned in favor of blanket conservation easement credits which in turn offer significant values as tax deduction benefits.

The Icon Global Group announced the public call for offers on these properties today. Each is being offered as a single purchase or subdivision combination of multiple parcels/tracts. Neither property includes a public list price nor minimum bid amount . Qualified interested parties will have access to an electronic data room, property tours, subdivision plans, permits and all available information. Buyers will be able to choose their preferred offer format.

"Our process is an open offer bid process that includes a choice of both conventional offer formats via a confidential tender as well as, in the alternative, a stalking horse option wherein a purchaser submits a bid to set the floor of value and terms, after the acceptance of which other bidders are invited to overbid on a scheduled date," stated Icon Global's Bernard Uechtritz.

"The market is going to tell us what the value thresholds are of this real estate. There are no secrets in our process. It's well documented what the incredible investment qualities of Jackson Hole are, and not to mention the tax haven advantages of Wyoming. Our marketing campaigns are national and international in scope and we leave no stone unturned. It's not a matter of if these properties are going to sell or even when , it is a matter of to whom and for how much ," said Uechtritz. "Each of these properties offer a diversity of uses and investment value as well as multiple mix of tax and conservation strategies and benefits. By definition and use, these are extremely versatile and one of a kind world class investment assets."

Icon Global recently sold three large properties this year utilizing a similar call for offers campaign, the KC7 Ranch sold for $32.5 million in February. Additionally, the Reserve & Sulphur Bluff Ranches listed at $84 million combined, sold in just three weeks when the buyer proposed, and the sellers accepted a winner take all offer avoiding a stalking horse overbid and effectively ending the sales campaign.

The Jackson Hole, Spring Gulch Ranch property is owned by the John and Georgene Tozzi family, and the Newcastle – Black Hills Mesa Ranch also known as The Wyoming Club is owned by Wyoming cattle legends the Weinreis Brothers.

Interested parties should contact Icon Global Group as soon as possible via email at info@icon.global or call 214.855.4000 to register for a bid package and for the stalking horse bid guidelines. Final offers are due on or before October 14, 2019. However, in the event an acceptable offer or offers are made prior to the October deadline, the sellers reserve the right to accept any offer and conclude the advertised marketing and sales campaign for either or both of these properties.

Spring Gulch Ranch – The 580 +/- acre Spring Gulch Ranch in Teton County where 97% of the land is federally owned and/or state managed includes entitlements for two hillside building parcels as well as four flat valley parcels. The properties can be purchased separately or developed as a ranch, polo or equestrian facility.

For more information: www.springgulchranchsale.com

Black Hills Mesa - The 1,445 +/- acre Black Hills Mesa in Newcastle includes a complete golf driving range, entitlements for 500 homesites, design plans for an 18-hole championship golf course (optional), two-acre trout lake, water wells and infrastructure including 2.2 miles of roads.

For more information: www.blackhillsmesasale.com

Each property offers a purchaser current development entitlements which could be abandoned for conversation easements which in turn offer tremendous tax benefits to an owner.

About Icon Global Group

Icon Global (www.Icon.Global), an affiliate of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International – Ranch Division, designs and implements strategic, tactical marketing and sales campaigns for private clients with unique, high-end properties globally.

Icon Global was founded by complex deal maker and international real estate advisor, Bernard Uechtritz. The Australian native most notably led the global marketing and sale of the 535,000-acre W.T. Waggoner Ranch in Vernon, Texas. Listed at $725 million. The group's marketing and sales success is unquestionably unparalleled.

In 2016, 2017 and 2018 combined listings and sales volume reached or exceeded $1 billion dollars each year, including notable sales: $60M Barefoot Ranch (TX), $45M Rio Bonito Ranch (TX), $21M Dodge Ranch (WY), $34M Broseco Ranch (TX).

2019 Notable Sales Include: $32.5M Stalking Horse bid sale of The KC7 Ranch (TX), $13.5M Comanche Crest Ranch (TX) and the $84M Reserve and Sulphur Bluff Ranch (TX).

Currently Marketing: $250M Alcoa's Sandow Lakes Ranch (TX), $59.9M Champion Ranch (TX), $40M KB Carter Ranch (TX) and many more.

For more information on Icon Global or to view other properties available visit www.icon.global or view their digital brochure here.

Images and video available for download here:

Images and video courtesy of Icon Global Group

Spring Gulch Ranch

Black Hills Mesa

SOURCE Icon Global Group

Related Links

http://www.icon.global

