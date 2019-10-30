Icon Group Expands Cancer Care Capabilities with Purchase of Varian Adaptive Therapy Solution

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Icon Group, Australia's largest dedicated provider of cancer care, with a growing reach into New Zealand and Asia, has made a purchase order to further improve the quality of cancer care treatment across its international network. The order includes a significant suite of Varian (NYSE: VAR) cancer treatment hardware and software, including the first Asia-Pacific purchase of Ethos™ therapy, an Adaptive Intelligence™ solution. Ethos therapy is an artificial intelligence (AI) driven holistic solution designed to increase the capability, flexibility, and efficiency of radiotherapy.

This significant order also includes the Varian TrueBeam® linear accelerator and Halcyon™ radiotherapy system, as well as the Identify™ Guidance System that aids in the efficient delivery of pinpoint precise radiation treatment. This technology not only delivers precise radiation therapy but can also reduce patients' emotional stress by eliminating the need for tattoo markings, as well as minimizing treatment times.

In September 2019, Varian unveiled Ethos therapy, an innovative new solution for online adaptive therapy. Ethos therapy is designed to deliver customized and optimized treatments to patients, for each and every radiation treatment, adapting to changes in the patient's internal or external anatomy. This new solution is designed to deliver an entire adaptive treatment in a typical 15-minute timeslot, from patient setup through treatment delivery, compared with other online adaptive solutions that can take more than 40 minutes.

Icon Group CEO Mark Middleton says Icon invests in the latest technology and cancer techniques for the benefit of patients and their families. "Today's announcement marks the continuation of our long-term global partnership with Varian to help us deliver a world-class standard of care to our patients across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and China," Mr. Middleton said."We have always been early adopters of technology and will be installing these new solutions across our international network to provide more access to world-class care as we seek to reduce the global cancer burden."

Varian APAC President, Mr. Kenneth Tan said it remains Varian's focus to bring advanced technology to cancer patients across all communities. "We are delighted to partner with Icon as they become the first in the APAC region to install the completely new Ethos therapy suite, marking the future of personalized radiation therapy. Through the use of AI, Ethos therapy is designed to allow clinicians to target tumors with more precision, enabling the physician to adapt and deliver personalized radiation dose to every patient at each of their treatment sessions. It will enable physicians to better visualize changes and movement in a patient's anatomy and adapt the therapy accordingly, limiting radiation dose to surrounding healthy tissue and organs, and providing more treatments options to patients with a wide range of cancers. This partnership is another important step in achieving our vision of a world without fear of cancer," Mr. Tan said.

This investment comes on the back of a number of Icon Group announcements including expansion into Hong Kong, with the acquisition of SunTech Medical Group, and the build of a fully integrated cancer center at Mt Alvernia Hospital, Singapore. This state-of-the-art center will be equipped with a Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator and the first on the island to use HyperArc™ technology. This center will become Varian's regional training hub for radiation oncologists, medical physicists and radiation therapists in the Asia-Pacific region.

Icon continues to play a paramount role in the development of radiation oncology treatments and has been an early adopter of technologies, including the first in Australasia to install the Varian Halcyon radiotherapy system and first in Australia to install and treat with HyperArc technology – benefitting patients with multiple tumors in the brain. Icon Group is also a member of the Varian Adaptive Intelligence Consortium, alongside other peak international bodies, to collaboratively develop clinical and technical aspects of Ethos therapy and wider radiation therapy treatments and techniques that will continue to evolve cancer care.

"Being a member of the consortium will allow us to contribute to the ongoing development of Ethos therapy, which will be of great benefit to patients across the world," Mr. Middleton said.

Icon and Varian will work together to implement this technology package and have it operational over the next 12 months across the Group's cancer centers in Australia, Singapore and China.

"Through our international network of clinicians and care teams and our innovative treatment solutions and investment in technology, we are equipped to bring more care to more people, closer to where they live, and make a lasting difference to millions of cancer patients," Mr. Middleton said.

About Icon Group

Icon Group is Australia's largest dedicated cancer care provider. The Group has expanded globally into Singapore, China and New Zealand and is among the top healthcare companies in Australia.

The Group's cancer services include 36 cancer centres globally, including day oncology hospitals, radiation oncology facilities and comprehensive centres that bring both oncology disciplines together.

The Group also encompasses Slade Health, Australia's largest chemotherapy compounder with three TGA-approved manufacturing sites across the eastern seaboard, and Epic and Slade Pharmacies who deliver medication management and pharmacy services to the hospital, oncology and aged care sectors. For more information visit www.icongroup.global and follow us on Twitter @IconGroupglobal or LinkedIn.

In 2019, Icon Group was the only Australian company to be listed in Fortune Magazine's Change the World List, ranking 47th and being recognised to have made a positive social impact through core business strategy.

About Varian

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 9,200 employees across 70 countries keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow Varian Australasia on Twitter @variananz.

Press Contact

Mark Plungy

Director, Global Public Relations

+1 (650) 424-5630

mark.plungy@varian.com

Liz Hebditch (WE Buchan for Icon Group)

(02) 9237 2818

lhebditch@we-buchan.com

Investor Relations Contact

Anshul Maheshwari

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (650) 424-5631

investors@varian.com

SOURCE Varian

Related Links

https://www.varian.com

