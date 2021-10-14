Icon Health adds Clinical Expertise to its expanding Strategic Advisory Board

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Icon Health welcomes Dr. Marc Watkins, Chief Medical Officer for Kroger Health and Dr. Bojan Zoric, President of the Massachusetts Orthopaedic Association to its Strategic Advisory Board.

Dr. Watkins leads Kroger Health's clinical program initiatives, provider strategies and delivers clinical guidance for employee benefit design. He has also held multiple leadership positions with Concentra working with employers across the country in workplace safety and urgent care initiatives. "I'm pleased to be supporting patients and employers in navigating a complex musculoskeletal landscape with best practices geared to improving outcomes and reduce costs," said Watkins. "We're honored to welcome Dr. Watkins to the Icon Health Strategic Advisory Board. His experience delivering meaningful health solutions to large populations will continue to be incredibly valuable to our team now and into the future," said Icon CEO, Nathan Scoggin.

Dr. Bojan Zoric is a leading orthopedic surgeon at Sports Medicine North in Peabody, MA and is currently President of the Massachusetts Orthopaedic Association. He also served as a team physician for the US Women's National Soccer team and the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Association. "Dr. Zoric's experience remotely supporting and guiding injured athletes, ensuring they receive the right treatments from the best providers no matter where in the world they are, is central to Icon's mission and how we support injured members every day," added Scoggin. "I'm excited to be part of a platform that will assist patients in effectively navigating their healthcare episode, from injury to recovery, while optimizing their outcomes," shared Dr. Zoric.

Icon Health is the first comprehensive MSK solution that combines clinical expertise and data-driven insights to deliver the best in-person care and digital tools available to ensure members get the effective, personalized and comprehensive MSK outcomes. "The addition of these two clinical leaders will ensure that Icon continues to build clinically focused solutions that are easily accessible to all of our clients and their employees. Both Dr.'s Watkins and Zoric are proven and thoughtful clinical leaders who will play a key role in our mission to not only deliver truly great clinical outcomes, but will support us in our commitment to being a people-first, human guided company," added Scoggin.

To learn more about Icon Health go to www.iconhealthco.com

Media Contact:

Duncan Sibson,

[email protected]@iconhealthco.com



SOURCE Icon Health

Related Links

www.iconhealthco.com

