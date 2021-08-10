Icon Health, the leading comprehensive musculoskeletal (MSK) solution for self-insured employers, proudly announced Damon Sgrignoli has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Damon has over 18 years of experience in Health and Wellness leadership roles, most recently as the Chief Sales Officer at HealthFitness. "Damon has a tremendous track record of success in the employer health space and shares our commitment to delivering truly impactful healthcare solutions to employers nationwide," said Nathan Scoggin, Icon Health CEO. "We're thrilled to add Damon to our senior leadership team and believe he will be central to our mission of delivering unmatched results in the MSK space for patients in 2021 and beyond," Scoggin added.

Icon Health is the first comprehensive MSK solution that is grounded in both clinical expertise and meaningful outcome data to ensure members get the support, guidance, and access they need to treat all MSK injuries. In his new role, Damon will lead Icon's expanding market presence and commercial strategy to further position the company as the leading outcomes-focused MSK solution.

