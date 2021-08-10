Icon Health, the leading comprehensive musculoskeletal (MSK) solution for self-insured employers, proudly announced Damon Sgrignoli has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer.
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Damon has over 18 years of experience in Health and Wellness leadership roles, most recently as the Chief Sales Officer at HealthFitness. "Damon has a tremendous track record of success in the employer health space and shares our commitment to delivering truly impactful healthcare solutions to employers nationwide," said Nathan Scoggin, Icon Health CEO. "We're thrilled to add Damon to our senior leadership team and believe he will be central to our mission of delivering unmatched results in the MSK space for patients in 2021 and beyond," Scoggin added.
Icon Health is the first comprehensive MSK solution that is grounded in both clinical expertise and meaningful outcome data to ensure members get the support, guidance, and access they need to treat all MSK injuries. In his new role, Damon will lead Icon's expanding market presence and commercial strategy to further position the company as the leading outcomes-focused MSK solution.
"I'm honored to be joining Icon Health. Especially right now," said Sgrignoli. "As we all continue to emerge from this pandemic, employers are realizing that navigating and supporting their employees through successful injury recovery—many of whom have long delayed care—demands the human-centric, data-driven approach Icon delivers."
Prior to joining Icon Health, Damon has held leadership positions in several successful employer health solutions including Grand Rounds, Omada and Optum. He has extensive leadership experience in the digital health space and has supported both provider and technology focused
health solutions.
Based in Atlanta, GA, Damon is an active mentor for recent graduates of his alma maters (UGA and Gonzaga) and a longtime volunteer with Nicholas House shelter for homeless families. He's also an avid reader, tennis player, and cook.
