ICON International Hires Jose Bello

GREENWICH, Conn., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICON International, a specialty finance company engaged in corporate barter with a focus on advertising and media buying, has hired Jose Bello as Director of Multicultural and LATAM Business Development. Jose is a native of Venezuela with more than 25 years of experience in corporate marketing, advertising and media.

Based in ICON's Ft. Lauderdale office, Jose will be dedicated to strengthening ICON's multicultural capabilities in the U.S. as well as helping further develop ICON's client solutions in LATAM.

Prior to ICON, Jose was Senior Director of Total Market at Hearts & Science, where he was responsible for identifying growth opportunities and developing media strategies for Procter & Gamble to better connect with U.S. Hispanic and African American consumers. Jose led the media strategy for "The Talk," an important effort against racial bias that received multiple recognitions worldwide. Before Hearts & Science, he was Managing Partner at Mediacom in New York where he worked with key clients such as Anheuser Busch, MARS, Volkswagen, Subway, Revlon and Dell. At Starcom (MediaVest) Jose developed a media planning process for a newly created regional hub for Kraft in five countries in LATAM and later spent over two years in Russia managing the Coca-Cola and Novartis accounts. Before his life in media, Jose worked in corporate marketing as Director of Marketing for Burger King in Mexico and at PepsiCo Venezuela as a Marketing Manager for the Pepsi and 7Up brands.

"It's clear that multicultural marketing will be a business imperative for the future success of marketers in the U.S. We see this at ICON, with our clients increasingly asking us for solutions related to this diverse market. Many of our clients are also very interested in ICON's solutions in the LATAM region. With the addition of Jose to the ICON team, and with the considerable experience he brings to bear, ICON is excited to deepen our client solutions in these critical areas," states Tom Telesco, Executive Vice President of Media Fulfillment Strategy at ICON.

About ICON International

ICON International is a specialized finance company that helps companies restore value to underperforming assets and fund corporate expenses through corporate-barter transactions.

ICON is a subsidiary of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), a strategic holding company that manages a portfolio of global market leaders. Omnicom's companies operate in the disciplines of advertising, marketing services, specialty communications, interactive/digital media and media buying services.

For more information, please call (203) 328-2300, email info@iconinternational.com or visit www.iconinternational.com.

