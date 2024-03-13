ICON International Hosted Their First Ever Celebrity Luxury Travel-Gifting Lounge

ICON International gifted an array of celebrity-worthy travel experiences during their exclusive 2-day luxury celebrity gifting lounge over the weekend of the 96th Academy Awards, hosted at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Beverly Hills.

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICON International hosted their first-of-its-kind invitation-only, celebrity luxury travel-gifting lounge, celebrating the 96th Academy Awards weekend on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Angela Evelyn Bassett | Photographer: Carell Augustus Sheryl Lee Ralph | Photographer: Carell Augustus

Hosted by travel producer of BRAVO TV's Real Housewives of Potomac, Real Housewives of Atlanta and Real Housewives of New Jersey, and Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Caribbean Living Magazine and Swanky Retreats, Peta Phipps, this exclusive event hosted nominated actors, award-winning talent, and presenters from all categories, inviting them to step into their next vacation.

"It was an honor and privilege to host the first ever luxury travel-focused celebrity gifting lounge. I want to express my gratitude to all the talented individuals and members of the press who attended and experienced the Icon Luxury Travel Lounge. It was great to have them all enjoying the laid-back vibe of our lounge," says Phipps.

Attendees at this weekend's event included Billy Harris from "Ted Lasso," Angela Bassett from "Damsel," Sheryl Lee Ralph "Abbott Elementary," powerhouse Yara Shahidi of "Grown-ish," "Black-ish" fame, and John Ortiz from Oscar Nominated "American Fiction." Also in attendance were Scott Evans and Ana Cruz Kayne from the worldwide hit movie "Barbie," and 3x Grammy-winning recording artist, Eryn Allen Kane among many others! Attendees were treated to exclusive travel experiences and accommodations at high-end resorts worldwide. Some of these resorts included S Hotel in Jamaica, Round Hill Hotel & Villas in Jamaica, Altamar Luxury Villas on the island of Anguilla, InterContinental Dominica Cabrits in Dominica, RoMarley Beach House by The Fives Hotels & Residences in Puerto Morelos, Mexico, Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in La Romana, Dominican Republic, and Little River Inn on Mendocino Coast. The ICON Luxury Travel Lounge experience was also paired with a spirited lineup of libations that each celebrity was gifted, including a magnum of Provocativo Cava, a bottle of Dano's Tequila, an AFROHEAD Rum, and a case of Rhonda Rita all packaged in a lovely Fjall Raven backpack.

The event offered a perfect blend of star-studded encounters and luxurious travel experiences, leaving attendees with an unforgettable experience.

About ICON International

ICON International is a corporation with strong ties to the media conglomerate and entertainment industry. ICON International and this event are not associated with The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

