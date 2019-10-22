ICON is Selected as a 2019 Top Workplaces in CT

Over 950 employers throughout Fairfield, New Haven and Litchfield counties were invited to participate.

ICON is the only company to make the Top Workplaces in CT list nine years in a row! "We are honored to be selected as a Top Workplaces in CT and are so grateful to our incredible employees that make ICON so successful! We value our talent and recognize that individuals strive to meet their greatest potential when they are happy," says Richard Upton, executive vice president of operations at ICON International. "We will continue to seek input from our employees to see how we can improve and ensure needs are being met."

According to Dawn Montelione, senior vice president of human resources, "With our expansion to South Florida, we are continually recruiting talented individuals for careers in our media and sales departments. ICON consistently strives to promote from within and provide growth opportunities over time. This is a great time to join our team!" If you are interested in working at ICON please check our website (www.iconinternational.com) for current job openings or email your resume to jobs@iconinternational.com.

According to our employees, ICON is a Top Workplace in Connecticut!

About ICON International

ICON International is a specialized finance company that helps companies restore value to underperforming assets and fund corporate expenses through corporate-barter transactions.

ICON is a subsidiary of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), a strategic holding company that manages a portfolio of global market leaders. Omnicom's companies operate in the disciplines of advertising, marketing services, specialty communications, interactive/digital media and media buying services.

For more information, please call (203) 328-2300, email info@iconinternational.com or visit www.iconinternational.com.

SOURCE ICON International, Inc.