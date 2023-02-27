ICON MANN REIMAGINES AFRICAN DIASPORIC NARRATIVES WITH SALUTE TO 'THE WOMAN KING' DIRECTOR GINA PRINCE-BYTHEWOOD, 'SIDNEY POITIER' DIRECTOR REGINALD HUDLIN, AND UZODINMA IWEALA, CEO OF THE AFRICA CENTER

ICON MANN awards week events to include Africa 2 America hosted entertainment industry sessions with African nations, Ghana, and Uganda and 8th Annual Honors Award dinner

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ICON MANN (IM) unveiled their upcoming in-person events centered around this year's awards season where IM will celebrate the achievements and accomplishments of filmmakers Reginald Hudlin (Sidney Poitier, House Party, Boomerang), George Tillman Jr. (Soul Food, Men of Honor), Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King, Love & Basketball, The Old Guard), and The Africa Center's Uzodinma Iweala, in addition to partnerships with the National Film Authority of Ghana, Uganda Communications Commission, and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC.

Gina Prince-Bythewood, Reginald Hudlin, Uzodinma Iweala

ICON MANN returns to awards week with an expanded format to include film sessions with emerging media-driven African nations Ghana and Uganda on Tuesday, March 7th at the Fairmont Century Plaza, the new luxury hotel from the Accor Group. The forum, entitled 'Africa 2 America,' places the African creative sector in Hollywood for the development of bilateral exchange. ICON MANN reteamed with Sony Pictures for the annual ICON MANN HONORS dinner, which will take place on Wednesday, March 8th at Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, California. This season the theme is 'Reimaging African Diasporic Narratives.' 2023 Honorees include Gina Prince-Bythewood, Reginald Hudlin and Uzodinma Iweala, CEO of the Africa Center NYC and NY Times Best-Selling Author of 'Beasts of No Nation.'

"It's a marvelous time to be Black and creative. We are griots, world builders, and originators of culture. There is great joy and cause for celebration in that as we reimagine African Diasporic narratives with the Africa 2 America delegation sessions and our ICON MANN Honors," states Tamara N. Houston, Founder. "We know how imperative it is to amplify collective communities of wealth, wellness, and enterprise across professional sectors. Being intentional about our work and collaborations with media-driven African countries like Ghana and Uganda is foundational to being authentic storytellers and way makers."

Private Events include:

Tuesday, February 28

ICON MANN + SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT present 'An Evening With George, The MIraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World,' a fireside chat and film retrospective with 'Big George Foreman,' director George Tillman Jr. , moderated by Tom Rothman , Chairman & CEO of Sony Pictures' Motion Picture Group.

Tuesday, March 7

ICON MANN's Africa 2 America film market sessions partners officially with the National Film Authority of Ghana and Uganda Communications Commission.

2 America film market sessions partners officially with the National Film Authority of and Uganda Communications Commission. Delegation leaders include:

Juliet Asante , CEO of the National Film Authority (NFA) representing Ghana

, CEO of the National Film Authority (NFA) representing

Irene Sewankambo, Executive Director of Uganda Communications Commission



Mukiza Robert , Director General of Uganda Investment Authority

, Director General of Uganda Investment Authority

Dr. Lilly Ajarova, CEO of the Ugandan Tourism Board

Wednesday, March 8

ICON MANN HONORS, a red-carpet media awards dinner in Beverly Hills at the Waldorf Astoria, salutes those who are 'Reimaging African Diasporic Narratives' 2023 Honorees: Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King), Reginald Hudlin ( Sidney Poitier ), and Uzodinma Iweala, CEO of the Africa Center NYC

Saturday, March 11

ICON W o MANN the inaugural all-female session, presented by Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. An exclusive forum of sisterhood invested in financial and emotional wellness with Senior Level female executives, producers, directors, and actresses (inclusive of six MS Advisors)

Former Presenters and Attendees: Kevin Feig (President of Marvel Studios), Halle Berry, Kobe Bryant, Channing Dungey, David P. White (Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco), Common, Quincy Jones, Barry Jenkins, Chadwick Boseman, Charles King, Derrick Johnson (CEO of NAACP), David Oyelowo, Djimon Hounsou, Don Cheadle, Hayma Washington (Television Academy, former President), Idris Elba, John Ridley, Kevin Hart, Leland Melvin (NASA), Lonnie Bunche (Smithsonian), Michael B. Jordan, Ndaba Mandela, Paris Barclay (DGA, former President), Ron Kirk (U.S. Ambassador), Ryan Coogler, Steve McQueen, Ted Sarandos (Netflix), and more.

For any additional media questions, please email [email protected]. Please note: the deadline to apply for media opportunities is Thursday, March 2nd at 6:00 PM PT.

For all information and the latest news, please follow ICON MANN on Instagram @Icon.Mann.

ABOUT ICON MANN

ICON MANN™ is a media, production, and management consultancy representing African Diasporic heritage. ICON MANN is the leading strategic broker for investments and enterprise within the Creative Industries for Hollywood and media-driven African Nations. ICON MANN cultivates a global network of content, community, and enterprise with innovative creators and leaders invested in positive narrative representation across sectors. www.iconmann.com

ABOUT SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

ABOUT UGANDA COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION (UCC)

The Uganda Communications Commission is the regulatory department for the Communications sector, which includes telecommunications, broadcasting, radio communication, postal communications, data communication, and infrastructure. The Mandate of the Commission spans three entities: Uganda Communications Commission, Universal Services and Access Fund (UCUSAF), and Uganda Institute of Communications & Technology. https://www.ucc.co.ug

NATIONAL FILM AUTHORITY (NFA)

The National Film Authority is a government agency mandated to enforce the legal framework for the production, regulation, nurturing and development of the Ghanaian film industry, and for the distribution, exhibition and marketing of films and related matters. It was set up by the Government of Ghana under the Development and Classification of Film Act 935 to regulate and streamline the ecosystem of film in Ghana. https://nfa.gov.gh

MEDIA CONTACTS

Shean England

[email protected]

410.206.3592

Briannon Kelley

[email protected]

972.400.6629

SOURCE ICON MANN