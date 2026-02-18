ICON plc Faces Investigation After Internal Probe Reveals Multi-Year Revenue Overstatement

(NASDAQ: ICLR)

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) following the company's disclosure on February 12, 2026, that an internal accounting investigation uncovered preliminary evidence that revenue for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 may have been overstated by up to two percent each year. The disclosure prompted the company to delay the release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results. Investors who purchased ICLR shares and suffered losses may obtain additional information about this investigation by contacting the firm.

ICON plc is one of the world's largest contract research organizations, providing outsourced drug development and clinical trial management services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The CRO industry relies on long-term service contracts that typically span multiple years, making accurate revenue recognition a critical accounting area. Revenue overstatements in CRO engagements often stem from the timing and measurement of service milestones, pass-through cost classification, or the acceleration of contract completion percentages—all areas that fall squarely within the scope of ASC 606 revenue recognition standards. An overstatement of up to two percent of annual revenue at ICON's scale—with reported full-year revenue exceeding $8 billion—would represent a discrepancy of approximately $160 million per year, a figure that could materially alter earnings per share, operating margins, and the trajectory of year-over-year growth rates.

On October 23, 2025, during the company's third-quarter earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Nigel Clerkin stated: "Revenue in quarter 3 was $2.043 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 0.6%." The year-ago comparison figures underlying that growth claim were drawn from the same fiscal 2024 results now under review. Chief Executive Officer Barry Balfe told analysts during that call: "We now expect full-year revenue to be in the range of $8.05 billion to $8.1 billion and full-year adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $13 to $13.20." That guidance was provided without reference to the investigation or any risk that the baseline revenue figures might require restatement.

Following the February 12, 2026 disclosure, ICLR shares declined approximately 40 percent, erasing billions of dollars in market capitalization. During the class period, the company had repurchased $750 million of its own shares through the first three quarters of 2025 and authorized an additional $1 billion repurchase program in the second quarter, decisions that were presented against the backdrop of what was described as a "very strong" financial position.

Levi & Korsinsky has over two decades of experience representing investors in securities litigation and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of shareholders. Those who purchased ICLR shares during the relevant period and wish to discuss their legal rights may click here for more information.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. that prosecutes securities, consumer, and other complex class actions on behalf of investors and consumers nationwide. www.zlk.com

