Icon Source Partners with The Brandr Group to Connect Student-Athletes with Brands Through Group Rights

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icon Source, which is currently used by more than 15,000 professional and college athletes, over 750 sports agents and more than 2,000 brands, and The Brandr Group (TBG), the leading agency in group licensing programs, with rights to over 80 college athletic programs and their student-athletes in the Name, Image and Likeness, today announced a partnership that will seamlessly bring TBG's NIL group licensing programs to Icon Source's marketplace platform to better serve brands wishing to develop co-branded programs for groups of student-athletes in conjunction with the schools they represent.

"Group rights have quickly become the most efficient avenue for brands to activate with student-athletes in a compliant manner, ensuring fair market value is paid to student-athletes. Icon Source has proven to be a leader in the industry with its open-source platform that connects athletes for sponsorship deals. Adding TBG's roster of colleges and student-athletes with the ability to execute co-branded campaigns, this partnership will add value to the entire NIL landscape," said Hunter Haynes, Vice President of Group Rights Development at The Brandr Group. "We know there will be strong interest from brands and student athletes very quickly thanks to this partnership and we look forward to bringing these partnerships to life."

Icon Source simplifies the NIL administrative process for colleges and universities across two key areas–deal disclosure and compliance–while simultaneously offering a seamless system for connecting national and local companies, alumni, and other interested parties with student-athletes. Texas, Ohio State, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Nebraska, Michigan State, Auburn, Colorado, Arizona State, Michigan, and Men's NCAA Basketball Champions UCONN are just a small selection of schools that have opted into TBG's group licensing program, all of whom will now be available to Icon Source customers for brand marketing and collaborations.

"We are very excited to partner with The Brandr Group to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for our brand customers by offering the ability to structure co-branded NIL campaigns in compliance with NCAA and athletic department guidelines. This will also incentivize brands to broaden their activations to work with more student-athletes on the same team to take advantage of TBG's group rights. We are committed to driving more participants to athlete marketing, and this will undoubtedly be a catalyst for that," said Chase Garrett, Founder and CEO, Icon Source.

Media Contact:

Christopher Reimer

904-806-6614

[email protected]

SOURCE The Brandr Group