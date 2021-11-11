Icon Systems Announces Church Bookkeeping Service

MOORHEAD, Minn., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Icon Systems, Inc., who developed the feature-rich IconCMO church accounting system, is now offering economical bookkeeping services. Churches using this new service enjoy a free membership and donation solution while the professionals at Icon Systems maintain their accounting. This new cost-effective bookkeeping service helps churches with data clean-up, entering transactions, and bank reconciliations, to assure accurate monthly reporting.

Why Is Icon Systems Offering Bookkeeping Service?

Let Icon Systems help your church with all your accounting frustrations.

"We've found in working with churches for nearly 30 years that their biggest struggle is their accounting," comments Bill Gifford, President of Icon Systems, Inc. "The majority of the time, it's more cost-effective for a church to pay a bookkeeping service, like Icon Systems, than to hire a part-time bookkeeper."

The best part is when a transaction needs changing, the church contacts their Icon bookkeeper, who corrects it for them. Bill Gifford states, "Many times churches find a transaction that was entered incorrectly, but they don't know exactly how to fix it, and asking their CPA costs money." By using a bookkeeping service, churches reduce the need for a CPA and instead allow their experienced bookkeeper to modify complex transactions.

Additionally, the bookkeeping service can enter the church's weekly online and cash donations. Entering weekly donations correctly ensures the members' giving statements are accurate for their annual tax returns.

What Does It Cost?

Icon Systems is offering bookkeeping services to churches starting at $250.00 per month. The monthly fee provides the church with a knowledgeable bookkeeper, peace of mind, and a free membership and donation solution. Icon Systems takes the weight off the church's shoulders and ensures the church's accounting transactions are entered properly to meet all FASB and non-profit guidelines.

Churches interested in finding out more about the accounting services can use the link, Nonprofit Bookkeeping, call 1-800-596-4266 or email [email protected].

About Icon Systems, Inc.

Icon Systems, Inc. (http://www.iconcmo.com) has been a leader in church management software for nearly 30 years, developing high-quality software exclusively for religious organizations from church plants to denominational offices. Icon Systems has a deep software engineering heritage that has enabled its products to achieve unprecedented performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction. The company's primary product is the cloud-based church management software called IconCMO.

Icon Systems has three prominent offerings:

IconCMO — a web-based church management solution that meets the needs of individual churches, IconCMO+ — a web-based church management solution with roll-up reporting for multisite churches and denominational offices on the local, national, and international level, church and other nonprofit bookkeeping services.

