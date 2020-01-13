Icon Ventures Expands Team with the Addition of Preeti Rathi as Fifth General Partner

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icon Ventures, a Palo Alto and San Francisco-based venture capital firm, today announced that Preeti Rathi has joined the firm as a General Partner. She joins Icon from Ignition Partners where she was a Partner focused on B2B software investments.

Rathi has 8 years of operating experience in engineering and product management followed by 6 years of venture capital investing experience. Her key investing focus has been business applications of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. Among the investments she is credited with are Tractable, CrowdAI, Auxon, Turi (acquired by Apple) and Vectra. She holds a BS in Computer Science, M.S. in Computer Science from Stanford University and an MBA from The Wharton School of Business.

According to Rathi, "Icon Ventures is the perfect home – it is a firm that is committed to excellence in everything they do, with a wonderful, deeply integrated team, an unwavering commitment to entrepreneurs and a core set of values that truly resonates with me. For a relatively small firm to have over thirty exits, including six IPO's in the last ten years is quite impressive. I look forward to doing my part in contributing to their success."

"Last year was a banner year for our firm with some exciting new investments, over half a billion of capital raised for our portfolio companies and the Bill.com IPO just a short while ago. But successful as it was, to start off the new decade with Preeti joining our firm is a truly celebratory moment," said Joe Horowitz, Icon's managing general partner. "Not only is Preeti's venture capital track record outstanding, but as importantly, she is a genuinely good person and the quality of her work has earned her the respect of entrepreneurs and co-investors alike."

"Preeti's deep product expertise is a great asset to our team," said Tom Mawhinney, general partner at Icon Ventures. "Her impressive operating experience and proven capability to identify and win great deals are an awesome combination."

About Icon Ventures



Icon Ventures believes that great companies start with extraordinary entrepreneurs. Based in Palo Alto and San Francisco, Icon Ventures is a venture capital firm specializing in Series B and C financings. With over $1 billion under management, Icon leads financings alongside the most successful early-stage venture firms in companies that are category winners. Over the last 10 years, Icon Ventures has had 32 portfolio companies go public or successfully acquired. These investments today exceed over $42 billion in exit value. They include market-leading companies such as Aster Data (Teradata), Bill.com (BILL) FireEye (FEYE), 41st Parameter (Experian), Infinera (INFN), MoPub (Twitter), OpCity (Newscorp), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Proofpoint (PFPT) and Teladoc (TDOC). For more information visit: iconventures.com and follow @iconventures.

SOURCE Icon Ventures

Related Links

iconventures.com

