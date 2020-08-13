Icona Pop Announce DJ Set From The Mediterranean Museum In Sweden, Live Streamed Exclusively On SessionsLive.com

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sessions, a new live music streaming platform co-founded by former Pandora founder Tim Westergren, announced today that global chart-topping duo Icona Pop will perform a live DJ set this Friday, August 14 at 2PM ET to celebrate their new single "Feels In My Body."

Streaming live from the Mediterranean Museum (Medelhavsmuseet) in Sweden, Icona Pop will perform to fans in 200+ countries. Fans can interact with Icona Pop live - asking questions, sending virtual gifts and submitting song requests. To support Icona Pop's new single and live DJ set, Sessions will provide paid marketing to drive millions of global impressions.

"Our proprietary marketing technology empowers artists to reach their current fanbase and new fans for free," said Tim Westergren. "We combine the magic of live performance with the engagement and monetization mechanics of virtual gaming to change the way artists build and sustain their careers."

Working with Sessions, artists are provided paid promotion and marketing support which has proven to reach 20 times the artists' organic reach. Most every other livestream platforms serve as passive technology solutions for content delivery, without marketing and effective monetization. Those platforms rely on the artist to bring their audiences - just like the pay-to-play clubs of the physical world. But it's not just about increasing the audience - from a net take-home payment perspective, artists are now able to make as much money or more by playing Sessions from home than they could take home from touring.

Sessionslive.com provides a place for both the artist and fans to invest in one another over time. Even when the audiences are allowed to gather in venues again in real life, Sessions will continue to offer an additional revenue stream.

ABOUT Sessions

Sessions is creating a space to bring artists and fans together for intimate live experiences. Available online and on all mobile devices worldwide, artists and fans can play more, earn more, experience more in Sessions.

Visit SessionsLive.com or download on iOS or Android devices.

