iconectiv Announces Cutover of First Regional NPAC System

"This weekend's successful transition was the result of the cross-industry collaboration between iconectiv and hundreds of government and private sector stakeholders working together to enable a smooth cutover," said Richard Jacowleff, President and CEO of iconectiv.

"The successful cutover of the Southeast Region, the largest of the seven U.S. regions, represents years of hard work, planning, engineering and testing to give the country a secure, modern and cost-effective NPAC system," said Kathy Timko, Head of the LNPA Services, iconectiv. "Our work continues, and we remain focused on the successful transition of the remaining regions in May."

The United States NPAC is the world's largest system of databases of ported telephone numbers and consists of seven different regional databases. In March 2015, the FCC designated iconectiv as the next LNPA for all seven regions. The remaining regions are currently scheduled to transition to iconectiv on May 6 (for the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Northeast Regions) and May 20, 2018 (for the Southwest, West and West Coast Regions). Services for law enforcement, public safety agencies and businesses that must comply with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) successfully transitioned to iconectiv on March 4, 2018.

* While Kentucky is part of the Southeast Region, there are 10 rate areas in northern Kentucky (Alexandria, Boone, Butler, Covington, Falmouth, Glencoe, Independence, Walton, Warsaw, and Williams) that are part of the Midwest Region. As such, the NPA-NXX's and Location Routing Numbers (LRN) for these areas are only included in the Midwest NPAC data tables.

