iconectiv Announces Cutover of Three Regional NPAC Systems

The Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest NPAC Regions include the following states: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia and Wisconsin.

"The continued dedication of our teams, paired with guidance and support from the industry, has propelled us to reach yet another significant milestone in the transition to the new NPAC system," said Kathy Timko, Head of the LNPA Services at iconectiv. "We are thrilled by the transition's success so far and are looking forward to sharing more good news in the homestretch towards the Final Acceptance Date."

The United States NPAC is the world's largest system of databases of ported telephone numbers and consists of seven different regional databases. In March 2015, the FCC designated iconectiv as the next LNPA for all seven regions. The remaining regions, (Southwest, West and West Coast), are scheduled to transition to iconectiv on May 20, 2018.

For more information, visit www.numberportability.com, call 844-820-8039 or email npac@iconectiv.numberportability.com.

About iconectiv

As the authoritative partner of the communications industry for more than 30 years, iconectiv's market-leading solutions enable the interconnection of networks, devices, and applications for more than two billion people every day. Working closely with private, government and non-governmental organizations, iconectiv continues to protect and secure telecommunication infrastructures for service providers, governments and enterprises, while providing network and operations management, numbering, registry, messaging and fraud and identity solutions to more than 1,200 organizations globally. A US-based company, Telcordia Technologies does business as iconectiv. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com.

Media Contact

Sharon Oddy

732-699-5130 / 908-809-2268

soddy@iconectiv.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iconectiv-announces-cutover-of-three-regional-npac-systems-300643754.html

SOURCE iconectiv

Related Links

http://www.iconectiv.com

