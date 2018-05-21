iconectiv Completes Final Regional Transition to Modern, Cost-Effective, Secure NPAC

"This final regional transition brings us near the end of a more than decade-long journey to bring the nation a modern and cost effective number portability system," said Richard Jacowleff, CEO at iconectiv. "Consumers deeply value the ability to change service providers and technologies while keeping their phone numbers and iconectiv is proud to be supporting those vital services with industry-leading technology at dramatic cost savings. Now that the NPAC's regional transition is complete, iconectiv stands ready to continue to advance industry competition, innovation and consumer freedom in telecom."

"The NPAC transition has been described as one of the biggest IT projects ever undertaken by the U.S. telecom industry and the successful completion of all of the regional cutovers is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our employees and our partners across the telecommunications industry," said Kathy Timko, Head of the LNPA Services at iconectiv. "Building and implementing a new number portability system was a team effort and we deeply appreciate the cross industry contributions that led to this momentous accomplishment."

The Southwest, Western and West Coast NPAC Regions include the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The United States NPAC is the world's largest system of databases of ported telephone numbers and consists of seven different regional databases. In March 2015, the FCC designated iconectiv as the next LNPA for all seven regions. Services for law enforcement, public safety agencies and businesses that must comply with the Wireless Do Not Call laws successfully transitioned to iconectiv on March 4, 2018.

