Iconex Successfully Executes Refinancing

ATLANTA, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Configure Partners, LLC ("Configure"), a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a $187.5 million financing for Iconex LLC ("Iconex" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Atlas Holdings LLC ("Atlas"). Iconex is the world's leading provider of receipts and highly differentiated label solutions.

Configure acted as the exclusive financial advisor and investment banker to Iconex, working closely with the Company through all aspects of the financing. The financing consisted of a revolving credit facility, placed with PNC Bank, N.A., and a term loan and delayed draw term loan, placed with Cerberus Business Finance, LLC. Proceeds from the financing were used to refinance Iconex's existing debt obligations, fund a distribution to shareholders, provide flexibility for the Company's ongoing growth initiatives and support its working capital needs.

"This recapitalization is another major step forward for Iconex to achieve its corporate and strategic goals. Configure's ability to tell the Iconex story coupled with their deep level of involvement throughout the process made them a great partner for us in the transaction," said Ira Genser, Chief Financial Officer of Iconex.

"This recapitalization was an important milestone for Iconex as the company continues on its growth trajectory. The Configure team was the right partner for us and did an exceptional job from start to finish," said Michael Sher, Partner at Atlas Holdings.

"Iconex is an excellent business with a great team, and we're pleased to have worked with Iconex and Atlas on this recapitalization," said Jay Jacquin, a Managing Director at Configure. "In addition to improved financial terms and enhanced flexibility for the Company, Configure's involvement enabled the Company's management team to remain focused on the business and the execution of their strategy, while capitalizing on favorable debt market conditions."

About Iconex

Iconex is the leading low-cost provider of paper receipt and differentiated label solutions essential to daily commerce. A tradition of innovation dating back to 1887 is weaved into the fabric of Iconex's identity beginning with the company's invention of the paper receipt which revolutionized business transactions. Most recently, Iconex transformed the industry with the introduction of its Sticky Media™, a product that has enabled the Quick Service Restaurant industry to streamline operations, leading to an improved customer experience. For more information, please visit www.iconex.com .

About Atlas

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Atlas and its affiliates own and operate 19 platform companies which employ more than 18,500 associates at more than 150 facilities worldwide. Atlas operates in sectors such as aluminum processing, automotive, building materials, capital equipment, construction services, paper and packaging, power generation, pulp, supply chain management and wood products. Atlas' companies together generate more than $5 billion in revenues annually.

About Configure Partners

Configure Partners is a preeminent credit-oriented middle market advisory boutique with offices in Atlanta and New York City. The firm provides investment banking and financial advisory services surrounding credit and creditor's rights, providing actionable advice and results-oriented execution. Configure's Debt Advisory practice designs bespoke financing solutions for borrowers to support leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, refinancings, and dividend recaps, among other strategic objectives. The firm's Credit Resolutions practice is the trusted advisor to lenders and their borrowers when confronting business, liquidity, or capital structure challenges. In 2018, the firm executed transactions representing more than $1.4 billion in value, including GST Autoleather, Cloyes Gear & Products, Welcov Healthcare, Masterwork Electronics, and German Pellets Texas as well as several other non-public transactions.

