IconFashion Reinvented NFTs with Fashion Dress Up and Viral TikTok #IconGirlChallenge

The Ethereum based IconGirl NFT project comes with the special composing and decomposing experience, simulating a dress-up game with fashion closet in the metaverse. Users are able to interact with the individual NFTs by grouping and combing the minted fashion items to create a custom, one-of-a-kind IconGirl outfit. Each individual NFT is randomized at mint from various types of fashion items including clothing, accessories and hair styles. Users can collect, trade, and create their unique IconGirl NFT from their fashion closet, with a resulting score from 0-100 based on rarity and combined traits from fashion items. In addition, users can also decompose any IconGirl outfit and try out different combination of fashion items to achieve the highest possible outfit score. Both individual fashion item NFTs and dressed up IconGirl outfits are available on OpenSea for trading.

According to the female founder, the reason she created IconFashion is to bridge Web3 with fashion and to promote women empowerment across the crypto industry. Cheryl emphasized that "Everyone can be a fashion icon by creating the unique and stylish IconGirl at Icon.Fashion" as the female-led team is building a fashion community for women across all colors, styles and age groups. Through the all-in-one innovative platform with composable NFTs, gaming feature and fashion metaverse, women can freely express themselves through these custom IconGirl outfits and support each other in today's male-dominated crypto industry.

#IconGirlChallenge has become a viral TikTok trend where content creators dress up to show case their IconGirl NFT outfits. The core philosophy of users dressing up with fashion NFTs has shown the public that women can also participate in the Web3 world from a perspective that they all love and endorse – fashion and style. #IconGirlChallenge now has over two million view count on TikTok and appeared on the Nasdaq billboard at New York Times Square on March 3rd, 2022.

