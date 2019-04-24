Iconic 87± Acre Ocala, FL Horse Farm Seeks New Owner at Auction

OCALA, Fla., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A renowned horse farm in Ocala, Florida, a community commonly known as the "Horse Capital of the World," is being offered for purchase at auction by Tranzon Driggers, an Ocala based real estate auction firm that works throughout the Southeast.

The 86.87± acre horse farm is currently bank owned and was formerly part of the 270 acre Sez Who thoroughbred farm. The property has also been the home of Ocala Foxtrotter Ranch and more recently BG Ocala Ranch. The farm is adjacent to the Florida Agriculture Center and Horse Park, providing convenient access to the events, activities, and trail systems available at the 500± acre facility.

The farm features a 9,856± square foot luxurious main house, a guest house, and several cottages. Equine amenities include covered and outdoor arenas, barns, round pens, and a polo field. Other unique attributes include a theme park style pool with bridges, ladders, slides, caves, waterfalls, and a small scale train for touring the property.

The auction will be conducted online starting May 6 at 9 am ET and ending May 15 at 1 pm ET. Complete property and auction details are available at www.tranzon.com/DG1112.

About Tranzon Driggers

Tranzon Driggers is a member company of Tranzon, LLC. Tranzon is one of the largest real estate auction companies in the country, with 30 offices coast-to-coast. Tranzon's accomplished auction professionals are widely recognized as leaders in the auction industry. All Tranzon companies are independently owned and operated.

Contact: David Bradshaw, President, Tranzon Driggers, 877-374-4437, dbradshaw@tranzon.com

SOURCE Tranzon

