Iconic 90s Party Anthem Rump Shaker Gets A Minty Fresh Remix From Rumple Minze Peppermint Schnapps And Hip Hop Duo Wreckx-N-Effect

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rumple Minze Peppermint Schnapps relaunched an iconic party anthem with a Rumple Minze twist. The brand reunited legendary hip hop duo Wreckx-n-Effect to recreate their 1992 classic, Rump Shaker. The song ft. Uncle Rumpy features original Wreckx-N-Effect members Aqil Davidson and Markell Riley alongside Uncle Rumpy, the mysterious face of Rumple Minze, and a diverse crew of fun-loving party-goers.

Rump Shaker ft. Uncle Rumpy features updated lyrics and a music video that pays tribute to the original multi-platinum hit while giving new meaning to the phrase "Shake that Rump." While the original music video was met with some controversy 27 years ago, today's Rump Shaker video features an eclectic group of partiers, polar bears, bartenders, and even a surprise Yeti cameo – all united by their common love for Rumple Minze. A feel-good track that's sure to get the party started, this Rump Shaker remix brings throwback vibes to life with classic 90s sound, style, and dance moves.

"There was an obvious connection between Rumple Minze and the title of this song, Rump Shaker," commented Jay Sethi, VP at Diageo. "We're a brand about being playful, rallying your friends, and always keeping it 100, so it was a natural fit to bring back this classic 90s party anthem and give it a modern twist to reintroduce it to today's generation."

No matter the season, whether you're hanging out on the beach, in the mountains, or at your local bar, when you hear that iconic saxophone opening, you'll know it's time to bring out the Rumple Minze. Wherever you're enjoying Rumple Minze, please make sure to drink Rumple Minze responsibly.

The 2019 remixed edition of Rump Shaker in collaboration with Rumple Minze and agency partner VaynerMedia is available on YouTube: here .

About Rumple Minze

Rumple Minze is an authentic German-style peppermint schnapps. Our liqueur is 100 proof with an unmistakable minty flavor that makes it popular in bars, at parties, and wherever friends come together. Best served as a chilled shot by itself, with a beer, or in a mug of hot chocolate.

Please drink Rumple Minze responsibly. RUMPLE MINZE Schnapps Liqueur. 50% Alc/Vol. Diageo, Norwalk, CT.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere

About Wreckx-N-Effect

Wreckx-N-Effect is an American new jack swing group who are best known for their 1992 multi-platinum hit Rump Shaker. The group consists of Aqil Davidson and Markell Riley.

