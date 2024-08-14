ICONIC 9LIVES SPOKESCAT MORRIS LAUNCHES PRESIDENTIAL BID TO PROMOTE "PAWS-ITIVITY." COULD YOUR PET BE HIS RUNNING MATE?

As he spreads his message of paws-itivity, Morris is eagerly on the hunt for a running mate – any cat or dog who shares his belief in The Good Life is invited to apply! If you think your pet has what it takes, visit www.MorrisforPresident.com to submit your nomination.*

The winner will receive a $1,000 prize and the chance to choose which animal shelter will receive a $35,000 donation from 9Lives - estimated to be worth half a million 9Lives meals. Internet sensation Doug the Pug will be serving as Morris' Campaign Manager to help with his VP search.

As a bona fide rescue cat success story himself, Morris is an advo-cat for pets in need. In fact, he's conceived five paw-licies to help all pets live The Good Life:

RIGHT TO PROSPURR

Every pet deserves a good home, good health and good food. "Meow's the time" to find fur-ever families for all shelter pets.

BE PAW-SITIVE

Morris envisions a world where anything is paws-ible – even cats and dogs getting along.

DOMESTIC PAW-LICY

Morris promises to keep the "CAT" in DOMESTI-CAT-ED. How will he do it? By taking cat naps 24/7.

DECLAW RIDICULOUS CAT LAWS

Morris will declaw every law that stops cats from living their best nine lives. "No yowling after 9pm ?" You gotta be kitten me.

THE RIGHT CATITUDE

Morris believes in fostering a world of purrrr-fect harmony for all pets.

"Since becoming the 9Lives spokescat in 1968, my true purrrrr-pose in life has been to promote cat adoption and make it easier for humans to give cats a comfortable life with plenty of tasty, nutritious food," said Morris the Cat. "I was a shelter cat myself before my rise to stardom. As President, I won't quit until every cat out there is living The Good Life!"

For more information about Morris the Cat and 9Lives, head to www.9Lives.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States or District of Columbia who are at least 18 years old as of date of entry. Begins 9:00 AM ET on 8/14/24; ends 11:59 PM ET on 10/8/24. For Official Rules and eligibility, visit www.MorrisforPresident.com. Sponsor: 9Lives Brand, Post Consumer Brands, LLC.

About Post Consumer Brands

Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands, a business unit of Post Holdings, Inc., is dedicated to providing people and their pets with delicious food choices for every taste and budget. The company's portfolio includes beloved brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, PEBBLES™, Grape-Nuts® and Malt-O-Meal® cereal and Peter Pan® peanut butter, as well as Rachael Ray® Nutrish®, Kibbles 'n Bits®and 9Lives® dog and cat food. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make lives better by making delicious food accessible for all. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news.

