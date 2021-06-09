Iconic Adult Entertainment Venues Prepare for Post-Pandemic Re-opening in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than a year of pandemic-related closures and restrictions, several of San Francisco's adult entertainment venues will be fully open to the public without restrictions beginning Friday, June 18, 2021, in accordance with the State of CA removal of COVID restrictions on businesses. However, this unrestricted re-opening is dependent on the City of San Francisco adopting the State of CA guidelines beginning June 15, 2021.

All venues managed by BSC Management, including the Gold Club, New Century Theater, and the Condor, will be implementing specific COVID safety measures to prioritize the health of guests, staff, and the community.

As the City by the Bay returns to a "new normal," updated city mandates, including the loosening of restrictions at the venues, comes after months of closure, and both longtime guests and new visitors are thrilled at the news. Select adult clubs will celebrate the occasion with events and promotions, such as the re-opening of the Vanity San Francisco nightclub.

For guests, the venues will not require facial coverings or masks. This decision has been made with the latest CDC mask guidelines in mind. Guests are more than welcome to wear masks if they prefer, but masking will not be mandatory.

Additionally, guests will not be asked to provide evidence of vaccination (except to participate in the optional promotion offering free admission at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club), nor will they be asked about their medical history or prior COVID exposure. The venues recommend that guests refrain from visiting if they feel ill, but employees will respect and trust in guests' ability to make the right decision for health and safety.

For more information about re-opening events, scheduled performers, and special promotions at the San Francisco nightclubs, you can visit the website for each individual venue.

About BSC Management

BSC Management is a San Francisco-based consulting and management company that manages and operates adult entertainment clubs. Their venues include the Gold Club, Vanity AfterDark, New Century Theater, Centerfolds, Larry Flynt's Hustler Club, Garden of Eden, and the legendary Condor Club. An excellent guest experience is a top priority for these adult entertainment venues, as is outstanding service and hospitality.

