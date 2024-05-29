Iconic Air Announces Exciting New Features and Enhancements to CarbonONE™

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Air, a leader in carbon data management software, is thrilled to announce a suite of new features and enhancements to CarbonONE™ with particular emphasis on its Leak Detection platform. These updates are designed to improve user experience, streamline data management, and enhance the functionality of the platform for both web and mobile users.

View Status of Surveys, Leaks, and Repairs: Users can now easily monitor the status of ongoing surveys, leaks, repairs and resurvey confirmations all from one convenient dashboard. This feature provides a comprehensive overview, ensuring that all critical tasks are visible and manageable.

View Repair History on Leak Details Screen: Repair histories are now accessible directly from the leak details screen. This integration allows users to quickly review past actions and make informed decisions on current leak repairs.

View Upcoming OGI Survey Windows: This allows users to view upcoming OGI survey windows, to ensure surveys are conducted timely and in compliance with regulatory requirements.

View All Open Leaks: This feature enables users to see all leaks that require attention, including those with due repairs and those that are on the delay of repair list.

Filter Surveys and Locations by Business Area: Enhanced filtering options allow users to categorize surveys and locations by business area, making it easier to manage large datasets and focus on specific areas of interest.

Log Individual AVO Surveys on Mobile: Users can now log individual Audio, Visual, and Olfactory (AVO) surveys directly from both their mobile devices and web platform. This allows users to comply with OOOOb AVO requirements.

Users can now log individual Audio, Visual, and Olfactory (AVO) surveys directly from both their mobile devices and web platform. This allows users to comply with OOOOb AVO requirements. Record Both Leak Concentration and Leak Rate on Mobile and Web: This feature allows users to record both leak concentration and leak rate, providing detailed insights for analysis and reporting.

Improved Navigation Panel: The platform's navigation panel has been reorganized into four sections: Analyze, Plan, Manage and Control. This makes it easier to find necessary information and enhances overall usability.

Unified Locations Section: All location data has been combined into one section, streamlining access and improving data management.

Quick Access to Add Surveys: The "Add Surveys" button has been moved to the top of the Leaks home page for quicker access, making it more convenient for users to initiate new surveys.

The "Add Surveys" button has been moved to the top of the Leaks home page for quicker access, making it more convenient for users to initiate new surveys. Improved Filtering and Sorting in Tables: Data tables now feature enhanced filtering and sorting options, allowing users to customize their views and easily find the information they need.

These updates are a testament to Iconic Air's commitment to providing innovative and user-friendly solutions for carbon and leak management. Our goal is to empower our users with tools that enhance efficiency, accuracy, and regulatory compliance.

Iconic Air is helping energy-intensive industries decarbonize faster with industry-leading sustainability tools. CarbonONE™ enables operators to calculate, visualize, and report emissions data more frequently. Its software brings data to life to assist with auditing, forecasting, and scenario planning. Learn more at www.iconicair.io.

Hampton Cokeley

Iconic Air

304-553-2218

[email protected]

SOURCE Iconic Air