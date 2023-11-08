Iconic Air Launches CarbonOne To Solve The Complex Challenge of Carbon Management in the Energy Sector

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Air, a pioneer in carbon management software for the energy sector, launches CarbonOne™, a unified platform for oil & gas enterprise carbon data management and reporting.

CarbonOne is the next iteration of Iconic Air's Emissions Intelligence platform , which has been adopted by a diverse array of energy companies throughout the oil & gas value chain and currently manages over 15 million metric tons of CO2, annually.

The upcoming Inflation Reduction Act methane fee, SEC climate-risk disclosures, and increasingly stringent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations have turned accurate and verifiable Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions inventory and reporting into a material enterprise risk for many oil & gas operators today.

The fast evolving regulatory landscape has left many companies ill-prepared to efficiently manage their carbon risk and GHG reporting obligations. CarbonOne is purpose-built to help operators overcome these challenges by transitioning away from outdated spreadsheets, legacy compliance software, and disparate datasets into a single three-pronged carbon solution:

Carbon Accounting & Decarbonization Planning: Easily get data in or out of the platform for calculating, reporting, forecasting, and GHG emissions scenario planning across operations. The Iconic Data Standard empowers operators by turning one data input into numerous outputs for reports (e.g., EPA Subpart W, EPA OOOOa, SASB) and protocols (e.g., NGSI, Methane Guiding Principles, Methane Tax Scenario).

Inventory Management: Effective carbon management requires robust carbon inventories be built on regularly updated data systems that accurately reflect operations. CarbonOne ensures complete self service for creating, tracking, and managing emissions equipment inventory for site-level changes, acquisition and divestitures, or scenario planning.

Leak Detection: Leverage the CarbonOne mobile app for end-to-end, in-field methane data capture, regulatory reporting, and analysis. Data collected integrates seamlessly with Carbon Accounting and Inventory Management for everything from ad hoc operational analysis to annual regulatory reporting.

"We are thrilled to introduce CarbonOne, which addresses the critical challenge of carbon data management for the energy industry today. Operators require a comprehensive view of their emissions on a month-to-month basis and achieving this requires an accurate, bottom-up inventory to start. CarbonOne gives operators confidence in their reporting to uncover operational insights for decarbonization," commented Kyle Gillis, Co-Founder and CEO of Iconic Air.

"After two years of successful implementations and working closely with our customers, we've learned that the industry still has a long way to go when it comes to automated and accurate reporting. The very first step is focusing on the quality of data coming from each source system. Automating, forecasting, and reporting are useless if the data powering these features can't be trusted by the operator. Through these learnings, we created CarbonOne," commented James Carnes, Co-Founder and CTO of Iconic Air.

