Iconic American Brand Barbasol Partners With The Onion, America's Finest News Source, As It Expands Shaving Empire

Generations of men have trusted Barbasol to look and feel their best during life's greatest moments making this expansion a complete "no brainer." Leveraging its comedic expertise, Onion Labs and Barbasol will take a look at other "no brainer" moments, both big and small, throughout history.

"We have long believed that advertising is the true bedrock of any first-world economy—that's why we entered this most sacred arena—and we are able to help brands stand out by injecting a smart, comedic approach into everything we do," said Julie Scott, General Manager of Onion Labs. "Our partners at Barbasol let us play into the obviousness of a brand like theirs expanding into razors, which allows us to create smart content—not just ads—that audiences will actually want to watch and engage with."

The entertaining campaign will stretch across broadcast TV, radio and digital as it looks to raise awareness of Barbasol Razors amongst fans of the iconic shaving cream. The campaign kicked off this month in conjunction with the brand's sponsorship of Major League Baseball. Watch ads here.

"Our recent marketing efforts with Onion Labs help support the obvious evolution into razors for the Barbasol brand and we wanted to tell that story in a fun and engaging way," said John Price, President of Perio, Inc. "Feedback on our new line of products has been very positive and we're excited to share our story with even more consumers in this new campaign."

Barbasol is America's #1 brand of shaving cream. For nearly 100 years, generations of men have trusted Barbasol for a close, comfortable shave. Barbasol is now proud to offer a comprehensive assortment of premium razors. Barbasol Shaving Cream and Razors are available at retailers nationwide. Barbasol is owned by Dublin, Ohio-based Perio Inc. For more information on Barbasol, visit www.Barbasol.com.

Onion, Inc. is a Chicago-based digital media company composed of America's Finest News Source, The Onion; pop-culture sister publication, The A.V. Club; internet culture satire website, ClickHole; food-centric site The Takeout; and creative services agency, Onion Labs. Founded in 1988, The Onion has become America's most recognizable and prominent source of comedy, with daily coverage of politics, technology, sports, business, entertainment and more. Onion Inc. is a part of the Fusion Media Group (FMG), which has put some of the web's most beloved brands under one roof including Deadspin, Gizmodo, Earther Jalopnik, Jezebel, Kotaku, Lifehacker, The Root. FMG is one of the leading digital publishers in the U.S., serving over 100 million readers a month—more than one-third of all Americans. More at theFMG.com.

