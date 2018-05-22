Iconic American Brand Pabst Blue Ribbon Celebrates what "The American Dream" Means To You

In two documentaries and a series of portraits created in partnership with VICE and released to coincide with Memorial Day and July 4th, Pabst Blue Ribbon celebrates the voices defining today's ever-evolving American Dream. The campaign highlights the diversity of contemporary America and features Niecee X, a poet and leader of the Black Women's Defense League, Subhi, a Syrian refugee, Erika, a police officer and veteran, Violet, a Texan drag queen, Mai, a Vietnamese farmer, and Outspoken Bean, a Houston Poet. The documentaries provide a platform for these young Americans to demonstrate the vibrancy and strength of today's American Dream.

Alongside these documentaries and portraits, Pabst Blue Ribbon is offering millions of Americans across the country the chance to voice their own dreams through a national hotline. The Pabst Blue Ribbon America Dreaming hotline is live now at 1-833-DREAM-ON, celebrating and exploring the American Dream by encouraging all Americans to dial in and record a voicemail describing their own individual American Dream.

"The America Dreaming campaign is meant to be the start of an ongoing conversation with the next generation - to better understand what drives and motivates such a passionate and diverse group of Americans. We're excited to listen, hear their dreams and voices, and to share them back as we continue this dialogue," said Brandon Carr of Pabst Blue Ribbon. "We are unearthing today's American Dream, celebrating all those who are striving to achieve it, and asking everyone across the country to share the diversity and spirit that makes America such an incredible country."

About Pabst Blue Ribbon

Since its founding in 1844, Pabst Blue Ribbon, the original American lager beer, has been connecting with local communities across America. Pabst Blue Ribbon engages and supports individuals who are passionate about forging their own path in life, and will continue to empower new generations who believe in the future of America.

Pabst Blue Ribbon is owned by Pabst Brewing Company. American-owned and operated since its founding in Milwaukee in 1844, Pabst Brewing Company is America's largest privately held brewing company.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iconic-american-brand-pabst-blue-ribbon-celebrates-what-the-american-dream-means-to-you-300653079.html

SOURCE Pabst Blue Ribbon