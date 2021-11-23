Iconic American Smoke Shop Opens New Location in Houston's Prestigious Rice Village

HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Smoke Shop, an iconic Texas smoke shop providing smoke and vape supplies to customers around Houston, has thrown open the doors to its newest location in the prestigious Rice Village area.

The new spot for smoke and vape in the heart of Houston's historic shopping district is the fourth outpost for the Burn Smoke Shop brand. This city-centre unit joins a trio of existing locations in Montrose, Alief and Westchase.

Burn Smoke Shop Rice Village Location

Burn Smoke Shop has become a go-to destination for Texans in need of vapes, e-cigs and accessories. Whether customers are completely new to vaping, or are simply looking for a wider range of products, the knowledgeable in-store teams are experts at finding the right products for each individual customer.

With over a decade of experience, Burn Smoke Shop has become one of the most trusted and recognized names in the industry. It has been awarded the 'Best Head Shop' title by the Houston Press three years in a row.

Shoppers visiting the new Rice Village location can expect to find a large range of smoking and vaping supplies, with a strong focus on supporting the local artists and glass-blowing experts who contribute to a thriving smoking community.

Vice President of Burn Smoke Shop, says, "We're delighted to be opening our fourth store, especially in the vibrant Rice Village neighborhood. We've curated a fabulous selection of products that we think our customers are really going to enjoy exploring. We can't wait to see lots of new faces coming through the doors and we look forward to becoming a part of the community."

With hundreds of positive reviews online, and thousands of happy customers across the Houston area, Burn Smoke Shop shows no signs of stopping their path to providing customers with the best vape experience possible.

To find out more about Burn Smoke Shop's new location visit: https://burnsmokeshophouston.com/burn-vape-smoke-shop-rice-village/

About

Burn Smoke Shop provides a range of e-Cigs, e-juices, and glass from a range of brands, including artists local to Houston, Texas.

Established in 2003 with an original store on the Southwest side of Houston, Burn Smoke Shop has now expanded across the city with 3 additional locations where they offer customers all of the smoking essentials they could need at affordable prices.

For more information visit https://burnsmokeshophouston.com/

Media Contact:

John Srouji

[email protected]

(281)-933-3009

SOURCE Burn Smoke Shop

Related Links

http://www.burnsmokeshophouston.com

