Iconic American Travel Brand Airstream Deploys Amperity CDP to Drive Increased Brand Loyalty and Deliver Enhanced Customer Service

SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airstream, Inc. maker of the iconic "silver bullet" fleet of Airstream® travel trailers and best-in-class touring coaches, has tapped Customer Data Platform (CDP) Amperity to unify consumer data and better understand the digital, financial and physical journeys vital to Airstream owners, or "Streamers." The unified database of Streamers, created using Amperity's customer data and identity platform, will better enable Airstream to engage with existing customers and to continue to deliver an elevated customer service.

The travel industry has seen a massive increase in demand for road travel over the past 18 months, with consumers still hesitant to travel by plane following the COVID-19 pandemic. According to research from recreational vehicle membership program Harvest Hosts, 60 percent of survey respondents plan to travel more in 2021 than they did pre-pandemic; however, 69% of respondents indicated that they do not feel safe traveling by plane. The recreational vehicle industry, including both towable and motorized vehicles, saw an increase in demand of 53% in 2020. The Recreational Vehicle Industry Association reports that manufacturers like Airstream are seeing an increase in demand of up to 170% from first-time buyers.

Understanding the Customer Journey

The Airstream brand has become synonymous with adventure and exploration, and the addition of Amperity's industry-leading CDP will enable Airstream to explore and understand the journeys of its customers. Amperity brings together a broad range of disparate customer and business data sources across its entire portfolio, delivering actionable insights across the business and facilitating personalized and highly relevant customer experiences.

"Understanding the physical and virtual journey our customers take toward ownership is a core part of Airstream's customer service," said Bob Wheeler, Airstream President & CEO. "It's a unique process for every customer, but one where patterns emerge. Through the implementation of Amperity CDP, we're able to better understand the full scope of each owner's experience, and we'll be able to guide them toward solutions and products that make sense for their particular situation."

Personalized Service & Data-Driven Marketing

"Airstream is on the road to gain a deeper and more actionable understanding of their owners and further understanding of what fuels their adventures," said Kabir Shahani, CEO of Amperity. "Implementing Amperity during this period of business growth will enable Airstream to maintain a commanding lead in the recreational travel industry and differentiate by providing data-driven omnichannel experiences that delight Airstream owners."

The stunning growth experienced by recreational vehicle manufacturers demonstrates the need for comprehensive data to better understand the new wave of open-road travel enthusiasts. Amperity's suite of identity resolution, analysis and segmentation, and activation tools will enable Airstream to continue to build a unified view of current and future Streamers, allowing for more relevant customer personalization, improved loyalty and retention, and more targeted marketing based on customer behavior.

About Amperity

Amperity is the leading B2C Enterprise CDP trusted by the world's most loved brands to accelerate their shift to first-party customer relationships. Amperity has revolutionized the way brands identity, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class, real-time customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Alaska Airlines, Michaels, Tapestry, Lucky Brand, GlaxoSmithKline, DICK's Sporting Goods, Crocs, Servco Automotive Retail, First Hawaiian Bank, and many more. To learn more, visit Amperity.com.

About Airstream

Airstream, manufacturer of the iconic "silver bullet" Airstream® travel trailer, is the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturer in the world. The company's mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort.

A steadfast commitment to Byam's credo, "Let's not make changes, let's only make improvements," has made the aluminum Airstream travel trailer a timeless classic. An unwavering focus on innovation keeps the company at the forefront of technology and customer experience in both the towable and motorized sectors.

Airstream is based in Jackson Center, Ohio, where a team of skilled craftspeople hand builds each travel trailer and upfits every Mercedes-Benz(R) touring coach, adding daily to the brand's reputation for quality and innovation.

For more information, please visit Airstream.com, call 877-596-6111 or mail us at Airstream, Inc., 419 West Pike Street, P.O. Box 629, Jackson Center, Ohio 45334.

Learn more about Airstream, our dealers, and current travel trailer and touring coach models at airstream.com. For the latest news on Airstream, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Airstream, Inc. is a subsidiary of Elkhart, IN-based THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO). THOR is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on THOR Industries and its products, please go to thorindustries.com.

THOR Industries recognizes the environmental, social, and governance risks and opportunities presented by climate change. With our recent commitment to 'Business Ambition for 1.5°C', the THOR Family of Companies is taking bold actions to address climate change by committing to be carbon net-neutral by 2050, with an interim target of 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Airstream, RV's most iconic brand, has consistently focused on sustainable efforts so it's natural they are the first in the industry to offer an initiative allowing consumers to participate in carbon sequestering directly. We are excited to support Airstream's 'Caravan to Carbon Neutral' campaign, an important step toward THOR's carbon net-neutral future.

