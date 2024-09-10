Iconic Announces Acquisition of Integral Capital Advisors to Help Transform M&A Advisory

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic , an AI-powered advisory firm poised to revolutionize the sell-side M&A process for small and medium-sized businesses, has completed the acquisition of Integral Capital Advisors, LLC ("Integral"), a boutique investment bank.

By combining Integral's proven M&A processes with Iconic's best-in-class technology, the acquisition aims to deliver a faster, more efficient selling process, connecting clients with higher-quality buyers. The synergy between Iconic's advanced technology and Integral's in-depth understanding of the complex nuances involved in selling a business promises to provide unparalleled value to business owners navigating the M&A landscape.

Eric Coonrod, Managing Partner and Owner of Integral Capital Advisors, was attracted to Iconic by the founding team and their shared belief that the investment banking process was ready for change.

"I'm incredibly proud to be joining Iconic and contributing to the company's mission of making the M&A process faster and more efficient. What excites me most is how Iconic is taking a business model that hasn't changed in over 100 years—with all the good things about it: complex financial modeling, high-level deal negotiations, intricate deal structuring—and combining it with AI-powered, tech-enabled solutions," said Coonrod. "This approach will increase the likelihood of success in the sell-side M&A process, which, in today's economic climate, is a game-changer."

Eric Coonrod, a veteran and innovator of the investment banking industry, has been appointed Managing Director and Senior Vice President of Iconic, where he will lead Iconic's sales efforts. In this new role, Coonrod will transition Integral's growing M&A representation activities to Iconic and develop a firm-wide business development program.

"We're excited to welcome Integral Capital Advisors to Iconic," said Erik Salazar, Founder and CEO of Iconic. "Their expertise in M&A, particularly in understanding the seller's perspective, perfectly complements our technology-driven processes. Together, we're poised to offer a truly comprehensive solution that empowers middle-market businesses to achieve their goals with greater certainty and efficiency."

This acquisition marks a significant step forward in Iconic's mission to transform the M&A landscape for small and medium-sized businesses. The combined expertise of Iconic and Integral Capital Advisors will enable business owners to navigate the selling process with confidence, backed by the power of technology and world-class advisory services.

About Iconic

Iconic is a world-class advisory firm enabled by a powerful, proprietary technology platform to help business owners sell their businesses faster, more efficiently, and to higher-quality buyers. Our vision is to help small and midsize business owners realize meaningful exit value and create a new generation of business owners through our end-to-end M&A service platform.

About Integral Capital Advisors

Recently acquired by Iconic, Integral Capital Advisors is a boutique investment bank with decades of expertise across multiple industry verticals. The bankers at Integral provide honest, practical, and sound financial and strategic advice while building and developing long-term relationships with their clients across industries, including Business Services, Health & Wellness, Healthcare Services, Manufacturing & Distribution, and Technology.

