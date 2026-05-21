Iconic Azteca Stadium - Bigger and Better - Greets 2026 World Cup Crowds in Mexico with Penetron Upgrades

MEXICO CITY, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly expanded and upgraded Azteca Stadium complex was completed in April, in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted this summer by Mexico, the USA, and Canada. PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified for all below-grade concrete structures to meet the 50-year durability specifications.

Ready for the World Cup 2026: Below-grade concrete structures of Mexico City’s refurbished Azteca Stadium, an 88,000-seat soccer stadium, are protected from high groundwater levels by PENETRON ADMIX.

The Estadio Azteca (Azteca Stadium) is an 88,000-seat soccer stadium located in the picturesque Coyoacán district of Mexico City. As the largest soccer stadium in Latin America and third largest in the world, it is also the official home of Mexico's national men's ("El Tri") & women's ("La Tri") teams.

The Estadio Azteca Complex (CEA) project was a comprehensive upgrade to the the area around Azteca Stadium, across an area of ca. 59,000-m2 (14.5-acres) stretching to the west of the stadium. Additions to the stadium complex include a new multi-level shopping center, hotel, expanded parking garage, and improved spectator access.

Rodrigo Monterrubio Solis, Country Manager, Penetron México, points out: "Completed in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the CEA project aims to modernize the iconic stadium's surroundings and accommodate a significant increase in visitors expected during the FIFA World Cup."

At the start of construction, Altavista Sur Inmobiliaria y Fútbol, the general contractor was confronted with notable construction challenges during the early stage of the project: exposure of the below-grade concrete structures to an aggressive environment with high groundwater levels and high hydrostatic pressure.

"Due to these issues, the CEA project specifications included a 50-year durability design and permanent waterproofing characteristics," adds Rodrigo Monterrubio Solis.

Tested by third-party labs, PENETRON's crystalline technology has been proven to add key properties – low permeability, low shrinkage, self-healing, and protection against chemical attack – to treated concrete structures in critical environments like the conditions encountered in Coyoacán.

"Adding PENETRON ADMIX can add 50-60 years or more to a concrete structure before the onset of corrosion," adds Rodrigo Monterrubio Solis.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

SOURCE The Penetron Group