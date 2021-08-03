Iconic Barbering Brand Andis® Company Enters New Era With Rebranding Centered On Empowering Creators

Front and center of the brand's new positioning and look is the empowered creator. For Andis, creators can be internationally-renowned artists perfecting their next viral hair design, ranchers getting ready to show cattle, pet parents touching up their furry friends between grooming appointments, or people cutting hair at home.

"Andis has always been a passionate advocate for the creatives and visionaries in the world, as well as those solving practical challenges with our tools at home. Now, with our elevated brand experience and striking new look, we are focusing on what matters most to our company – our community of creators," said Co-CEO Matt Andis.

To introduce the new brand, Andis has released a manifesto video, a suite of creator-focused imagery, a new logo and a new website in which customers can purchase tools with greater ease and be inspired by dozens of creators featured for their artistic expression in the new Animal or Barber & Stylist Spotlight section.

WATCH THE FULL ANDIS COMPANY MANIFESTO VIDEO

"Our new brand identity celebrates a new generation of creators," said Angie Vlasaty Peterson, Andis Company's Director of Branding. "The stories of customers using our tools to express their creativity has always been our motivation to innovate, and we are excited to showcase their inspiration and passion with our new look. What matters most is the artistic journey our users embark upon with their Andis tools – creating in the manner they prefer – an idea central to our new tagline, "Create Your Way."

The Andis Company rebranding celebration launched Monday, August 2nd, and will continue into 2022 with partnerships, events and social media contests. To stay up to date on the latest rebranding news, visit andis.com and follow Andis® Company on social media accounts for Barbering, Animal Grooming and all of us following along at home!

About Andis® Company

Andis® Company is a fourth-generation, family-led business and a market leader in barbering, styling and animal grooming founded in 1922. Its industry-leading clippers, trimmers and styling accessories are used by both professionals and DIYers across the globe. The #1 preferred brand for textured hair, Andis remains committed to leading the category while ensuring quality, durability and innovation. Andis believes that creativity makes the world a better place and takes pride in developing tools and educational resources that help everyone create their way. To find a local distributor or retailer, call 800-558-9441 or visit www.andis.com .



