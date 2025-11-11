Iconic Barolo Producer, Marengo, Joins Volio Imports Portfolio

Volio Imports Welcomes ' Marengo ' to their Growing Italian Portfolio in the U.S. Market

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volio Imports , a leading national importer of premium Italian wines, is proud to announce the addition of Marengo to its growing portfolio of exceptional Italian producers. Founded and operated by Marco and Jenny Marengo in La Morra, Marengo is a household name in Barolo, celebrated for crafting elegant, expressive Nebbiolo.

For over 35 years, Marengo's wines have garnered a devoted following in the United States. The estate's small but distinguished holdings encompass just under eight hectares, including 1.2 hectares in the coveted Brunate cru and one hectare in Bricco delle Viole – two of the most iconic vineyards in Barolo.

"We're thrilled to welcome the incredible wines of Marco and Jenny Marengo to the Volio family," said Charles Lazzara, Founder & CEO of Volio Imports. "Their dedication to quality, site expression, and integrity mirrors Volio's values perfectly. Marengo's wines are timeless, classic Barolo — a reflection of family, tradition, and place."

Marengo's prized vineyards have been in the family for five generations. The first Barolo labeled Le Brunate was produced in 1974, followed by Bricco delle Viole in 1997. Guided by a deep respect for the land, Marengo believes that great wine begins in the vineyard, where careful, thoughtful work matters more than intervention in the cellar.

"At Marengo, winemaking is more than our job; it's our greatest passion." says the Marengo family — Jenny, Marco, and their son, Stefano. "Without our passion, our wines wouldn't have the same soul." Indeed, they note that, "Our goal is to respect the land as much as possible so that each glass tells the story of our magical territory: its colors, its aromas, and the emotions our wines are meant to inspire."

Marengo is proud to partner with Volio, a company that shares the same passion, vision, and respect for Marengo's extraordinary land.

With the addition of Marengo, Volio continues its mission to connect passionate producers with discerning wine lovers across the U.S., celebrating the diversity and craftsmanship of Italy's most prized regions.

Inventory will be available mid-November 2025.

About Volio Imports

Volio Imports is a leading importer of Italian wines, curating a portfolio that represents the Italian wine experience from the everyday to the iconic. Founded in 2007, and committed to being carbon neutral since 2019, Volio specializes in multigenerational, dirt-driven and distinctive estate wines from renowned vineyards across Italy.

Volio's mission is to bring the consumer experience closer to the vineyard experience.

www.volioimports.com

About Marengo

Founded in 1899, Marengo is a fifth-generation family estate in La Morra, led today by Marco and Jenny Marengo and their son Stefano. With just six hectares of vines, including prized parcels in Le Brunate and Bricco delle Viole, the family focuses on wines that express purity of site and tradition. Their range includes acclaimed Barolos alongside Barbera, Dolcetto, Nebbiolo, and a Barolo Riserva that embodies the soul of Piedmont.

https://cantinamarengo.it/

