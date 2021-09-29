Iconic Brands Form First of its Kind Partnership. Frank151 and American Esports Team OpTic Gaming, Partner with National Retailer rue21 on Limited-Edition Gaming StreetWear Collection

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Frank151 and American esports team, OpTic Gaming partnered with national retailer rue21 on a limited-edition gaming streetwear collection. This collaboration bridges audiences and fans of esports, street culture, and Gen Z around a first-of-its-kind drop. This unique collection is centered around affordability. Everything released within the collection is accessible and affordable.

Frank151

Neil Mossberg, Editor in Chief of Frank151 said, "With gaming becoming bigger than esports and streetwear costing more than a mortgage, Frank and OpTic chose to create something affordable; not just for the gaming community but for everyone. Mossberg continued, Hecz (Hector Rodriguez), who came from humble beginnings to owning a multi-million-dollar gaming team understands that fans are from every lifestyle and partnering with retailer rue21 was a natural fit as they have over 600 stores nationwide".

As part of the drop, Frank151, OpTic and rue21 are giving away a one-of-a-kind gaming system hand painted by Hecz. The goal for this partnership is to be at the forefront of bridging the gap between gaming and the general market consumer.

Frank151 and OpTic released a FRANK 151 Book, Chapter 65: OpTic FOREVER and a t-shirt exclusively available at rue21 stores nationwide. Recently, OpTic and FaZe Clan, one of the most popular esports and entertainment organizations in the world dropped an amazing collaboration as well.

Chapter 65: OpTic FOREVER is Frank151's first esports issue chronicling the history of one of the preeminent gaming teams, OpTic. The book is available exclusively at Frank151.com

About Frank151

FRANK151 is an independent internationally recognized media company based in New York City, with satellite offices in Los Angeles and Tokyo. Through a distinctive mix of exclusive and unvarnished content, FRANK151 speaks to a global audience of culturally acute creators, agitators, and connoisseurs.

About OpTic Gaming

OpTic Gaming is an American professional esports and entertainment organization headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About rue21

rue21 is a fashion destination that promises to give customers quality styles at accessible prices. They offer the largest selection of products, sizes and trends that fit every personality and budget. Headquartered just north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in Warrendale, they operate over 673 stores in 45 states and online at www.rue21.com

Media Contact

Neil Mossberg

917-403-4285

[email protected]

