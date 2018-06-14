Iconic British Retailer Fenwick Turns to Salesforce to Launch Digital Shopping Experience

With nine stores in the UK and 135 years trading, Fenwick faced the challenge of rising customer expectations in a world that is fast becoming digitized. Fenwick needs to be able to support all points of commerce and service across multiple channels. The new ecommerce platform and personalized experience powered by Salesforce will help the British retailer meet the expectations of today's connected and digitally savvy customers.

"Fenwick has always offered customers an experience that is unique and tailored to the local market," said Kate Smyth, Digital Director at Fenwick. "With Salesforce, we have the tools to continue that experience through digital."

Commerce Cloud will support Fenwick customers in their purchasing journeys, across multiple devices, with agility and consistency. With an understanding of how each customer is interacting and shopping online, Fenwick will be able to deliver unique content, offers and recommendations. With Marketing Cloud, Fenwick will create and send personalized and relevant communications for each customer, using intelligent customer journeys.

"As our shoppers become more sophisticated and new channels emerge, their expectations rise," said Sam O'Neill, Head of Ecommerce at Fenwick. "Our shoppers want the opportunity to browse and shop online, and they want that experience to be as consistent and personal as when they walk into one of our iconic stores. Salesforce is enabling Fenwick to excel in this new and exciting chapter."

The competitive nature of the British retail scene also provides an opportunity for brands to delight customers with innovative and frictionless customer service solutions. With Service Cloud, Fenwick shoppers will have access to improved personalized and connected customer service experiences across multiple channels including phone, email, social and webchat.

"Having that single view of the customer in one unified desktop view will help our customer service team resolve issues faster and with greater accuracy," said Ben Parsonson, Head of Customer Service at Fenwick. "It is the foundation of creating a memorable and effective customer first-experience."

"We're excited to be supporting this iconic brand to bring the 'world of Fenwick' further into the world of digital," said Chris Wood, Regional Vice President, Retail, UK, Salesforce. "Fenwick's strategy puts the customer at the core of their innovation and that's something we firmly believe in at Salesforce. This initiative is a great example of how a brand with Fenwick's history can accelerate to bring their luxury experience to any device and channel while keeping that personal touch."

Fenwick's implementation of both Service Cloud and Marketing Cloud is supported by Salesforce partner, eMark and the implementation of Commerce Cloud by Salesforce partner Astound Commerce.

About Fenwick

Fenwick, founded in Newcastle in 1882, is the largest independent department store group in the UK with stores in London's New Bond Street and Brent Cross, Newcastle, York, Canterbury, Tunbridge Wells, Colchester, Bracknell, and Kingston upon Thames.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: http://www.salesforce.com.

