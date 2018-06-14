Iconic Buildings and Landmarks Across the U.S. to Shine Orange for Make Music Day

U.S. buildings and landmarks shining orange – a color evoking the sun and the first day of summer – will include:

Niagara Falls , the Peace Bridge and Electric Tower in Buffalo, NY

, the Peace Bridge and Electric Tower in Rundel Memorial Library in Rochester, NY

Boston City Hall and the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge in Boston

City Hall and the Memorial Bridge in Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge in Worcester, MA

Memorial Bridge in City Hall in Portland, ME

Bennington Battle Monument in Bennington, VT

The Stilts Building in Hartford, CT

City Hall and the Chase Municipal Building in Waterbury, CT

One Liberty Place , FMC Tower and Cira Centre in Philadelphia

, FMC Tower and Cira Centre in Gulf Tower in Pittsburgh

The Capital Wheel at National Harbor in suburban Washington DC

The Parthenon and Gateway Bridge in Nashville

The Block in Chattanooga

Terminal Tower in Cleveland

Navy Pier and Prudential Tower in Chicago

The Domes, Pfister Hotel and Milwaukee County Historical Society in Milwaukee

Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, WI

I-35W Bridge in Minneapolis

Main Street Square in Rapid City, SD

The buildings at Courthouse Square in Denton, TX

Downtown Railroad Arches, Missouri Bridge and Prospect Bridge in El Paso, TX

U.S. Bank Tower in Los Angeles

Clock Tower Building in Santa Monica, CA

Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA

Convention Center in The fountain at Hillcrest Park in Fullerton, CA

City Hall in San Jose, CA

Union Street Railroad Bridge in Salem, OR

Additionally, famous buildings and landmarks in participating cities worldwide including the Niterói Contemporary Art Museum in Brazil will join their U.S. counterparts in shining orange in honor of Make Music Day.

Completely different from a typical music festival, Make Music Day celebrates and promotes the natural music maker in all of us, regardless of ability. Reimagining their cities and towns as stages, every kind of musician – from bucket drummers and opera singers to hip-hop artists and marching bands – pours onto streets, parks, plazas, porches, rooftops, gardens and other public spaces to celebrate, create and share their music with friends, neighbors and strangers. From Usher-themed carpool karaoke in the singer's hometown, and an airport spoon jam, to shower singing in a bustling downtown square and a "Street Studio" in a cow pasture, Make Music Day in the U.S. will also offer an impressive lineup of quirky and one-of-a-kind events.

U.S. cities hosting major Make Music Day celebrations include New York City, Los Angeles, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Hartford, Madison, Miami, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia, Salem (OR) and Nashville.

Launched in France in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique, Make Music Day is presented in the U.S. by The NAMM Foundation and coordinated by the nonprofit Make Music Alliance. In addition to major citywide celebrations, Make Music Day will also include smaller festivities in other communities nationwide.

All Make Music Day events are free and open to the public. Participants who wish to perform, or to host musical events, may register at MakeMusicDay.org.

About Make Music Day

Held annually on June 21 to coincide with the summer solstice, Make Music Day is part of the international Fête de la Musique, taking place in more than 800 cities across 120 countries. The daylong, musical free-for-all celebrates music in all its forms, encouraging people to band together and play in free public concerts. This year, over 80 U.S. cities and the entire states of Vermont and Connecticut are organizing Make Music celebrations, encompassing thousands of music making opportunities nationwide. Make Music Day is presented by The NAMM Foundation and coordinated by the nonprofit Make Music Alliance. For more information, please visit www.makemusicday.org.

Participating U.S. Make Music Cities in 2018

Allen (TX), Asbury Park (NJ), Asheville (NC), Austin, Black Hills | Rapid City (SD), Boise, Boston, Bridgeport, Buffalo, Burlington (VT), Canandaigua (NY), Cary (NC), Cedar Rapids (IA), Charlotte, Chattanooga, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbia (SC), Columbus (OH), Connecticut (statewide), Davis (CA), Denton (TX), Detroit, El Paso, Fairfield (CT), Fullerton, Hartford, Huntsville, Iowa City, Issaquah (WA), Land O' Lakes (WI), Liberty (MO), Long Beach (CA), Los Angeles, Madison, Mauldin (SC), Mentor (OH), Miami (FL), Middletown (CT), Middletown (OH), Milford (CT), Milwaukee, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Montclair (NJ), Muskogee (OK), Nashville, New Haven, New York, Niagara Falls (NY), Nicholasville (KY), Northeast CT (Willimantic), Northwest CT (Torrington), Ossining (NY), Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Platteville (WI), Portland (ME), Port Townsend (WA), Provo, Reedsburg (WI), Rochester (NY), Roselle Park (NJ), Salem (OR), San Diego, San Jose, Seattle, Somerville (NJ), Southeast CT (New London), St. Louis, Stamford (CT), Stratford (CT), Suwanee (GA), Tinley Park (IL), Vermont (statewide), Washington (DC), Waterbury (CT), Wichita, Worcester and Wyoming County (NY).

About The NAMM Foundation

The NAMM Foundation is a non-profit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its 10,300 members around the world. The NAMM Foundation works to advance active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs. For more information about The NAMM Foundation, please visit www.nammfoundation.org.

