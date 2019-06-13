Iconic Buildings And Landmarks Across The U.S. To Shine Orange For Make Music Day

A worldwide phenomenon observed by hundreds of millions of people in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries, the daylong musical free-for-all on the summer solstice brings musicians of all ages, backgrounds and skill levels together to make, enjoy, perform, teach and learn music. All lightings will occur in participating Make Music Day cities and take place one or one day prior to June 21.

U.S. buildings and landmarks shining orange – a color evoking the sun and the first day of summer – will include:

Niagara Falls , the Peace Bridge, Electric Tower and the Innovation Center at the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus in Buffalo, NY

, the Peace Bridge, Electric Tower and the Innovation Center at the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus in Rundel Memorial Library in Rochester, NY

Barclay Damon Tower in Syracuse, NY

in Bennington Battle Monument in Bennington, VT

Boston City Hall in Boston, MA

City Hall in Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge in Worcester, MA

Memorial Bridge in Portland City Hall in Portland, ME

City Hall in Stilts Building in Hartford, CT

One Liberty , Two Liberty, Cira Centre, Cira Centre South Garage and FMC Tower in Philadelphia, PA

, Two Liberty, Cira Centre, Cira Centre South Garage and FMC Tower in The Capital Wheel at National Harbor in suburban Washington, D.C.

The Parthenon in Nashville, TN

Liberty Tower , The Block and The Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga

, The Block and The Tennessee Aquarium in Cleveland City Hall in Cleveland, OH

City Hall in Milwaukee County Historical Society and The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, WI

Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, WI

I-35W in Minneapolis, MN

Main Street Square in Rapid City, SD

Tucson City Hall in Tucson, AZ

City Hall in Eighth & Main and US Bank Building in Boise, ID

US Bank Tower in Los Angeles, CA

Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in Long Beach, CA

The Fountain at Hillcrest Park in Fullerton, CA

Union Street Railroad Bridge in Salem, OR

Completely different from a typical music festival, Make Music Day celebrates and promotes the natural music maker in all of us, regardless of ability. Reimagining their cities and towns as stages, every kind of musician – young and old, amateur and professional, of every musical persuasion – pours onto streets, parks, plazas, porches, rooftops, gardens and other public spaces to celebrate, create and share their music with friends, neighbors, and strangers.

U.S. cities hosting major Make Music Day celebrations include New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Buffalo, Hartford, Madison (WI), Miami, Nashville, Phoenix, Salem (OR) and San Jose.

Launched in France in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique, Make Music Day is presented in the U.S. by The NAMM Foundation and coordinated by the nonprofit Make Music Alliance. In addition to massive citywide celebrations, Make Music Day will also include smaller festivities in other communities nationwide.

All Make Music Day events are free and open to the public. Participants who wish to perform, or to host musical events, may register at MakeMusicDay.org. A full schedule of events will be posted on the website in early June.

For editorial photos of previous Make Music Day events, click here.

About Make Music Day

Held annually on June 21 to coincide with the summer solstice, Make Music Day is part of the international Fête de la Musique, taking place in more than 1,000 cities across 120 countries. The daylong, musical free-for-all celebrates music in all its forms, encouraging people to band together and play in free public concerts. This year, over 85 U.S. cities and the entire state of Vermont are organizing Make Music celebrations, encompassing thousands of music making opportunities nationwide. Make Music Day is presented by The NAMM Foundation and coordinated by the nonprofit Make Music Alliance. For more information, please visit www.makemusicday.org.

Participating U.S. Make Music Cities in 2019

Allen (TX), Altoona (PA), Anaheim (CA), Appleton (WI), Bethlehem (NH), Boise (ID), Boston (MA), Bridgeport (CT), Buena Park (CA), Buffalo (NY), Cedar Rapids (IA), Chattanooga (TN), Chicago (IL), Cincinnati (OH), Cleveland (OH), Columbia (SC), Danbury (CT), Davis (CA), Denton (TX), Detroit (MI), Durham (NC), East Granby (CT), Fairfield (CT), Federal Way (WA), Fullerton (CA), Greenwich (CT), Hartford (CT), Hastings (MN), Hebron (CT), Iowa City (IA), Issaquah (WA), Ithaca (NY), Kansas City (MO), Land O' Lakes (WI), Liberty (MO), Long Beach (CA), Los Angeles (CA), Macon (GA), Madison (WI), Miami (FL), Milwaukee (WI), Mentor (OH), Middletown (CT), Milford (CT), Minneapolis-St. Paul (MN), Montclair (NJ), Nashville (TN), New Haven (CT), New York (NY), Nicholasville (KY), Northwest CT (Torrington), Norwalk (CT), Ossining (NY), Philadelphia (PA), Phoenix (AZ), Pittsburgh (PA), Platteville (WI), Portland (ME), Provo (UT), Rapid City | Black Hills (SD), Reedsburg (WI), Ridgefield (CT), Rochester (NY), Roselle Park (NJ), St. Louis (MO), Salem (OR), San Diego (CA), San Jose (CA), Seattle (WA), Southeastern CT (New London), Springfield (MO), Stamford (CT), Stratford (CT), Suwanee (GA), Syracuse (NY), Tucson (AZ), Upper Perkiomen Valley (PA), Vermont (statewide), Washington (DC), Waterbury (CT), Wheaton (IL), Wichita (KS), Williamsport (PA), Woodbury (CT), and Worcester (MA). Additionally, Ontario, CA (Toronto) will be participating.

About The NAMM Foundation

The NAMM Foundation is a non-profit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its 10,400 members around the world. The NAMM Foundation works to advance active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs. For more information about The NAMM Foundation, please visit www.nammfoundation.org.

