Iconic California Brand Kushy Punch Expands One Bite at a Time

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kushy Punch, a premium cannabis edible brand headquartered in Southern California, recently expanded its operations to Michigan and will be entering the Nevada and Arizona marketplaces in the Fall 2019.

Ruben Cross, CEO of Kushy Punch, commented: "In late July, we began operations in Michigan. Sales in Michigan have been on fire, and we sold our initial production run in less than four hours. As we continue to grow our footprint in Michigan, I want to thank our partners at Exclusive Brands for their flawless execution of our market launch. Looking out, we are excited to bring our award-winning gummy products to Nevada and Arizona. Both markets offer an exceptional opportunity for us to introduce ourselves to new audiences of consumers, and in particular, travelers from around the world in Las Vegas."

Cross added, "Our focus continues to be on the production of the highest quality gummies in the world. From our use of full-spectrum oil, what we call nature's remedy, to our consistent dosing, to all-natural colorings and flavorings, we sell wellness one bite at a time. And we are relentless in our pursuit of pharmaceutical grade manufacturing processes and GMP standards, which will open our entry into international markets soon."

FEEL THE POWER OF THE PUNCH: Kushy Punch's is an award-winning manufacturer and distributor of full-spectrum oil infused gummies and CBD products. Its products are currently carried in licensed retailers in California and Michigan. For more information, visit www.kushypunch.com, www.kushycbd.com, or follow on Twitter @kushypunch; become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kushypunch; follow on Instagram @getkushypunch. For media or investor inquiries, email Kevin Halloran, CFO, kevin@kushypunch.com.

