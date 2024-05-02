ICONIC CAMBRIA DESIGN PALETTE EXPANDS WITH THREE NEW DESIGNS AND TWO LUXURIOUS FINISHES

Elevating Style and Innovation: Discover the Warmth and Softness of Cambria's Latest Additions

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria, the industry leader of American-made quartz surfaces, proudly unveils its latest design innovations—Annaleigh™, MacBeth™, and MonTaaj™. These elegant surfaces epitomize warmth, sophistication, and unparalleled style, catering to the evolving needs and trends in modern home design.

"Cambria's new designs represent a seamless fusion of style and innovation, capturing the essence of contemporary living spaces," said Summer Kath, EVP of Design at Cambria.

Elevating Style and Innovation: Discover the Warmth and Softness of Cambria's Latest Designs Post this

Annaleigh™ features marbled soft taupe cascading across a lustrous, alabaster-hued background, accentuated by honey accents, cool charcoal gray veins, and delicate ebony flecks. Available in various thicknesses, it stands as a testament to Cambria's commitment to luxury and excellence.

The subtle honey shading of MacBeth™ adds warmth and depth to a serene, cool white background, epitomizing understated elegance. Soft taupe veins gently melt into the organic surface, creating a visual masterpiece that exudes tranquility and sophistication.

Inspired by the look of quartzite, MonTaaj™ has antique gold accents that complement beige and taupe layers, infusing modern luxury into any space. Its availability in various thicknesses ensures versatility in design applications, catering to diverse aesthetic preferences.

All three new designs offer the same durability and maintenance-free features that customers have grown to value in Cambria quartz surfaces.

"Building on our legacy of bold innovation, Cambria ventures into a new realm of surface design, embracing softer, organic movements that meet the need for warmth and elegance in residential and commercial spaces. With our richly layered designs and unparalleled finishes, Cambria offers designers and fabricators unique surfaces with a depth and allure that sets them apart from other quartz offerings," said Kath.

True to its innovative DNA, Cambria also introduces two new finishes, Cambria Luxe™ and Cambria Satin™, elevating the brand's trademark luxurious designs to extraordinary levels. Cambria Luxe offers a breathtaking degree of brilliance with an unparalleled shine and high polish finish, redefining surface design. It is available on Annaleigh™ and MonTaaj. Cambria Satin™ presents a low-sheen finish with a luxurious feel, adding depth and dimension to MonTaaj.

Cambria's new designs harmoniously blend style and innovation, catering to the discerning tastes of consumers seeking elegance and sophistication.

ABOUT CAMBRIA

Cambria is the leading producer of American-made quartz surfaces, offering the broadest design palette in the industry made from exceptionally pure quartz. As a family-owned company, Cambria is committed to providing solutions for the building and design industry while prioritizing customer satisfaction. With a nationwide network of showrooms and distribution centers, Cambria continues to revolutionize the industry with its superior quartz surfaces. Cambria's innovative quartz designs are stain resistant, nonabsorbent, durable, safe, maintenance free, easy to care for, and backed by a transferable Full Lifetime Warranty. Cambria is sold through an exclusive network of premium, independent specialty retail and trade partners that can be found at Find a Retailer or by visiting CambriaUSA.com. #MyCambria

For more information about Cambria and its American-made quartz surfaces, visit CambriaUSA.com or contact Kathy Jalivay, Director, Public Relations (763-486-5179, [email protected]).

SOURCE Cambria