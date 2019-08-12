Iconic Caramel Brand, Werther's Original® Debuts New Brand Creative

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of America's most beloved caramel brands, Werther's Original, is debuting new brand creative that adds more relevancy to what consumers feel when they enjoy a Werther's Original caramel — "A little piece of bliss." The commercial spot launching the Bliss Campaign includes a new, memorable custom song, is more diverse and inclusive of all Werther's consumers and features a variety of products from the Werther's Original portfolio that demonstrate for consumers all the many ways Werther's can be enjoyed.

"A Little Piece of Bliss" highlights a variety of universal, positive childhood moments that inspire consumers to visualize their own caramel moment and associate the brand with a blissful experience they felt as a child. The new campaign leverages the brand equity created through the Werther's Original classic Caramel Shoppe creative.

"We want to show consumers that there is a Werther's caramel for everyone and every occasion," said Werther's Original senior marketing manager, Katelin Lindley. "Our intent with this new creative is to inspire consumers to create their own Werther's moment. Bliss can mean so many different things, we want consumers to pick a moment that resonates with them — ultimately creating a greater emotional connection with the brand."

Werther's Original is unveiling its new brand creative through its most robust integrated marketing campaign yet. The 360° program kicks off on Aug. 12 with 30-second and 15-second commercial spots airing during programming such as Good Morning America, CBS this Morning, Extra and Last Man Standing. It also includes primetime programming across the following cable networks: Hallmark Channel, HGTV, Lifetime, TV Land, POP, Food Network, OWN and ION.

In addition to the commercial spots, the campaign includes a microsite, paid and organic social media, email blasts, media relations, digital couponing, high impact digital banner ads and rich media units on sites such as PopSugar, People, Parents and more. The campaign also includes TV integrations, where Werther's Original will be incorporated into various games shows including The Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune.

"To get consumers involved, we're inviting caramel lovers everywhere to visit, bliss.wertherscaramel.com for a chance to win weekly prizes including a bliss box valued at $150-$200 featuring an assortment of Werther's Original products and bliss-focused items," said Lindley.

Werther's Original is the market leader in the U.S. caramel category. The brand is the largest driver of growth to the chewy caramel category as a result of its most recent product innovations, including Soft, Vanilla and Cocoa Crème caramels. Werther's Original classic Hard candy also holds the number two market share position in the hard candy category.

ABOUT WERTHER'S ORIGINAL

Candy-maker Gustav Nebel first introduced his delicious, iconic caramel recipe in 1909 in the small European village of Werther, Germany. Using only the best ingredients — real butter, fresh cream, white and brown sugars, a pinch of salt and a lot of time — he created a treasure worthy of being wrapped in gold and named the candy Werther's Original in honor of his village. Crafting this smooth, creamy caramel became a family tradition handed down through generations.

Today, Werther's Original comes in many varieties, from hard, chewy, soft, creamy filled, sugar free and caramel popcorn to caramel flavor combinations including apple, coffee, cocoa and vanilla. With global headquarters in Germany and U.S. headquarters in Chicago, people all around the world enjoy the unique taste of Werther's Original. For more information, visit www.Werthers-Original.us, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Werther’s Original

