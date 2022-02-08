Iconic Chinese-American Chef and Author Martin Yan to Open First Las Vegas Strip Restaurant at Horseshoe Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Beard Award Winner and public television's star Chef Martin Yan will bring his internationally loved style and flavors to the newly rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas in the third quarter of 2022. The Chef's first Las Vegas restaurant, M.Y. Asia, will celebrate many of Asia's beloved dishes and bring authentic Asia to the resort.

Chef Yan To Open His First Las Vegas Strip Restaurant

A National Icon

The star of public television station's (APT) Yan Can Cook, Chef Yan's high-energy hosting, extraordinary charm, and approachable recipes have brought Asia into American homes since 1982. A culinary powerhouse, Chef Yan has hosted over 3,000 shows while guest-starring on many more – earning two James Beard Awards and an Emmy.

The international food ambassador has published over 30 cookbooks and continues to host events, tours, and social media videos.

"It is a pleasure and honor at ATM-Yan to help bring our friend and partner iconic Chef Martin Yan and his team to Horseshoe Las Vegas," said Adam Odegard, Managing Partner at ATM Hospitality. "This exciting food and beverage experience will be the first of its kind."

Updated Traditions

True to Chef Yan's style, M.Y. Asia diners will enjoy flavors from across the continent including specialties from China, Japan, Vietnam, and Thailand. Peking Duck, hand-pulled noodles, dim sum, and fresh live seafood anchor the menu.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chef Martin Yan and his first Las Vegas restaurant to the newly rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas," said Jason Gregorec, SVP and General Manager of Horseshoe Las Vegas. "As part of a multimillion-dollar transformation of Bally's into Horseshoe, M.Y. Asia is one of several new experiences our guests can look forward to enjoying at the center-Strip resort."

A High-Energy Space

Designed by PGAL, the reimagined space is designed to match the energy and enthusiasm of Chef Yan. Guest will be transported into the kitchen with a hand-pulled noodle bar and wok kitchen that allows a full look into the chef team at work.

"I want to invite guests to taste and see the action, and what we will bring to the Las Vegas Strip," said Chef Yan. "Diners will not only discover and taste our amazing dishes, but also our version of entertainment, making it an unforgettable experience."

ABOUT MARTIN YAN

For four decades, legendary chef Martin Yan has educated and entertained millions around the world. His Yan Can Cook series (3,500 shows and counting) is one of the longest running cooking programs from Singapore to San Francisco. Beyond public airwaves Chef Yan's business enterprise includes restaurant ventures, 30 plus cookbooks, countless public appearances, and consulting projects for Fortune 500 businesses. Always eager to lend a hand, Chef Yan is active in helping many charitable foundations fundraise. He's a frequent judge and panel member on national and international culinary competitions, including Iron Chef on Food Network (U.S. / Canada / Vietnam). Follow Chef Yan on Facebook and Instagram.

