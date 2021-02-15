Iconic Costume Company Rubie's II LLC Announces Joel Weinshanker To Lead Global Business

WESTBURY, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubies II LLC ("Rubie's") is pleased to announce that Joel Weinshanker, its co-owner and managing partner, will have direct oversight over the entire worldwide Rubie's business (Rubie's One World). Weinshanker will rely on his many years of experience as founder of the National Entertainment Collectibles Association, Inc. ("NECA"), a leader in the licensed consumer products industry. Weinshanker will look to harness the full power of over one thousand Rubies employees around the world to maintain Rubie's position as a leader and innovator in the design, manufacture, and distribution of costumes globally.

Rubie's is the largest costume designer, manufacturer, and distributor in the United States. Following a recent asset purchase acquisition in October 2020, Rubie's is now owned by Joel Weinshanker, funds managed by Atalaya Capital Management LP, and members of the Beige family, which founded the company in 1950.

The original Rubie's Costume Company was founded 70 years ago by Rubin and Tillie Beige in Queens, New York. In addition to costumes for Easter, Mardi Gras, St. Patrick's Day, Christmas, New Year's Eve, bachelorette parties, and more, its vast assortment of licenses includes "Marvel Comics," "Star Wars," "Jurassic World," "Star Trek," "DC Comics," "Barbie," "Disney," "Elvis Presley," "Stranger Things," and many others. Rubie's costumes are sold by retail partners throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, Asia and Australia.

Joel Weinshanker brings a wealth of expertise to the 70-year-old company's already-unmatched supply chain and its over 1 million square feet of North American manufacturing and distribution space -- his leadership at NECA has grown the company into a world-class retailer with permanent sections in Walmart and Target. Rubie's currently has the capacity to distribute thousands of wholesale and over 100,000 B2C orders each day, and Weinshanker says he looks forward to further enhancing Rubie's position as the only truly full-service global Halloween manufacturer and distributor in the world with even more omni-channel retailing capabilities.

"The future remains bright at Rubie's. We will continue to be the market leader in the Halloween, Dress-Up and Carnival space. There is only once place like home for dress-up and cosplay – Rubie's," stated Weinshanker.

