Iconic Darth Vader Costume, Grace Kelly letters, and Truman Capote musical to Headline DOYLE's Stage & Screen Auction

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers is excited to announce its highly anticipated Stage & Screen auction, set for Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 10am EST. In collaboration with the Entertainment Community Fund, this exceptional sale will feature an array of unique artwork, memorabilia, autographs, and photographs celebrating the rich worlds of Theater, Hollywood, Music, and Dance. Among the marquee items are a rare Darth Vader Touring Costume from The Empire Strikes Back, an extensive archive of letters and photographs from Grace Kelly, and a remarkable collection of musical manuscripts from Truman Capote and Harold Arlen's collaboration on House of Flowers.

A centerpiece of the auction is the rare Darth Vader promotional touring costume, crafted circa 1980 by N.J. Farmer Associates in the United Kingdom. Commissioned by Lucasfilm, this impressive, seven-foot-tall costume was initially used to promote Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back and later repurposed for Return of the Jedi. This nearly complete costume includes a two-piece mask and helmet, chest and shoulder armor, control box, and iconic cape, all bearing the original N.J. Farmer labels. One of a limited number made, this Darth Vader touring costume is not only an impressive visual artifact but also a celebrated example of the character famously portrayed by David Prowse and given a legendary voice by James Earl Jones. The touring costume provides a fascinating look at the craftsmanship behind one of cinema's most notorious villains and stands as an iconic piece of Star Wars history.

Another highlight is an extensive archive of letters, photographs, and memorabilia chronicling the extraordinary life of Grace Kelly, later Princess Grace of Monaco. This rare collection offers an intimate glimpse into Kelly's personal life, friendships, and rise to Hollywood stardom. Included are personal letters and notes from Kelly to her close friend Prudence "Prudy" Wise, detailing her early acting career, insights from film sets, her meeting with Alfred Hitchcock, and her transformation into European royalty. This comprehensive archive documents Kelly's journey from her days at the Barbizon Hotel for Women in New York to her royal life in Monaco, including family photographs and royal invitations—an exceptional treasure for collectors and historians alike.

The auction also features a rare archive of musical manuscripts, lyrics, and promotional materials from Truman Capote and Harold Arlen's 1954 musical, House of Flowers. This unique collection includes Capote's original lyrical sketches, over 100 pages of Arlen's musical drafts, and the complete piano-vocal manuscript score. Among the highlights are materials related to "A Sleepin' Bee," a song now celebrated as part of the American Songbook. This archive captures the creative synergy between Capote and Arlen and marks House of Flowers as Capote's sole musical endeavor, representing a rare moment in Broadway history.

With these extraordinary pieces and more, Doyle's Stage & Screen auction offers collectors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire treasures from the legends of film, theater, and music. For more information and to view the full catalog, visit Doyle.com.

