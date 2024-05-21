Iconic Denver Restaurant Launches Locally Inspired Summer Menu

DENVER, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa – a legendary hotel located in the heart of downtown Denver since 1892 – proudly announces the launch of a reimagined Summer menu for Palace Arms, one of the city's most iconic restaurants. Through the talents and expertise of executive chef Kim Moyle, Palace Arms comes to life with a reimagined, "Colorado inspired and Summer embracing," menu.

Open Thursday through Saturday, from 5pm to 9pm, the reconceptualized menu offers flavor focused cuisine incorporating local ingredients and cultural influences that reflect the state's unique character alongside a hand-crafted specialty cocktail menu and an award-winning wine list. The newly curated menu features an array of delectable dishes including the Elk Chop complimented with Colorado Mountain Mushrooms and a Colorado Huckleberry Demi Glaze as well as the Rocky Mountain Trout with a locally sourced Vegetable Farro among other Chef favorites. Additionally, patrons are able to buyout or cater from Palace Arms which offers a unique and fun experience as guests get to celebrate any occasion amongst Napoleonic artifacts and elevated décor all while enjoying the revamped culinary creations of Chef Kim Moyle.

"I am excited to showcase such a refined, yet approachable menu that boasts the bold and intrinsic tastes of Colorado," said executive chef Kim Moyle. "The reimagined menu is a true celebration of Colorado cuisine and a tribute to the city that has embraced the Grand Dame of Denver for over a century."

This relaunch follows the proactive decision to temporarily suspend operations of Palace Arms while the restaurant underwent a reimagination to better reflect the experiences diners are currently seeking. "As we continue to evolve to best meet the interests of both guests and locals, our mission to protect the integrity of the Palace Arms' experience while delivering the exceptional service we pride ourselves on remains the same," said general manager Jana Smith. "The reimagined Summer menu is just the start of our ongoing goal to weave in fresh and modern offerings, while upholding many of the time-honored traditions The Brown Palace is known for."

In an effort to further support the local community, The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa has partnered with Food for Thought Denver for the month of June. Food For Thought is a non-profit organization that strives to eliminate weekend hunger for children in the Denver Metro Area by providing food for the weekend to those who rely on free and reduced lunch programs at school for their daily meals. Ten percent of all sales at Palace Arms will be donated to help make a difference in the lives of the deserving children in the Denver community.

The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa is a Forbes Four Star, AAA Four Diamond luxury landmark located in the heart of downtown Denver. Having played host to presidents, celebrities and royalty for more than 128 years, The Brown is known as one of the city's oldest and most prestigious businesses. Encompassing 243 richly appointed guestrooms and presidential suites; six iconic dining options such as Ellyngton's, Palace Arms, Ship Tavern and the renowned Afternoon Tea in the Atrium Lobby; more than 20,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space and the luxurious spa, The Brown Palace captivates guests with its historic heritage fused with modern-day amenities. This icon is also part of Marriott International's signature Autograph Collection, an exclusive collection of upscale and luxury hotels within the global portfolio.

For more information on Palace Arms at The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa, please visit www.brownpalace.com. To make a reservation at Palace Arms, please call 303-294-3659 or visit Open Table.

