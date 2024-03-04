ICONIC DESTINATIONS FOR THE MICE SEGMENT IN LATIN AMERICA

PLANTATION, Fla., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Choosing the perfect venue is crucial for the success of any event in the dynamic and ever-evolving world of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) events. Now more than ever, event organizers seek destinations that offer not only state-of-the-art facilities but also memorable experiences that resonate with attendees long after the event has concluded. In this context, Marriott hotels in Latin America stand out as favorites, given their commitment to excellence, strategic locations, and services tailored to meet even the most demanding event needs.

Costa Rica Marriott Hotel Hacienda Belen stands out for its innovative approach to sustainable meetings. The "Green Meetings" program is evidence of the hotel's commitment to sustainability, offering event organizers the option to reduce environmental impact without compromising the quality or integrity of the event. This approach benefits not only the planet but also resonates with the growing demands of participants for more responsible practices.

Marriott Panama Hotel, located next to the Albrook Mall, the largest shopping center in Central America, is strategically positioned to epitomize convenience and flexibility. The hotel features 21 meeting rooms and two ballrooms in nearly 50,000 square feet of event space, easily accommodating everything from small business meetings to large conventions and exhibitions.

Santa Marta Marriott Resort Playa Dormida, located in the paradisiacal Colombian Caribbean with international air connectivity, sets the stage for a seaside oasis within the magical city and offers an inspiring backdrop for an extraordinary life, work, or any special event. The natural beauty of the surroundings combined with top-notch facilities ensures that the overall experience is unparalleled, offering a perfect blend of business and pleasure.

And in the Peruvian capital, Sheraton Lima Historic Center boasts a privileged location in the city's historic center. The hotel not only offers spacious and multifunctional event spaces but also provides guests with the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the city's rich culture and history. The fusion of modernity and tradition sets this hotel apart for events seeking something beyond the ordinary.

Furthermore, through the Marriott Bonvoy Events platform, event organizers earn rewards for booking events, allowing them to earn points per qualifying event, with the possibility of elevating their Elite status and enjoying even more benefits. Additionally, points can be redeemed for VIP experiences, free nights, flights, car rentals, shopping, and more.

Commitment to sustainability, strategic locations near shopping centers, proximity to wonderful natural environments, or rooted in cultural heritage: these are some of the reasons why Marriott hotels are preferred for hosting any type of events and conventions in unique settings. From the pristine beaches of Santa Marta, the cultural heart of Lima, the dynamic urban life of Panama City, to the lush nature in Costa Rica, all of these are incomparable locations for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions.

