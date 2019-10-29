Iconic DUX "Jetson" Armchair Coming to the U.S.

The late Swedish artist, architect and designer Bruno Mathsson created the Jetson armchair for DUX after decades spent studying the mechanics of sitting, all in pursuit of the ideal curve. The designer was so fascinated, he was known to analyze the imprint his body made after sitting on a snowbank so he could better understand the art and function of the perfect seat. Mathsson, who has come to be a revered symbol of Swedish modern design, spent three years perfecting the Jetson chair design, which was presented to fanfare in Stockholm in 1969.

The Jetson chair reflects both an obsession with comfort and a classic Swedish modern design approach with a bowl-shaped seat, ergonomically designed high back with head pillow, and chrome swivel base with a unique self-return mechanism. The oft-imitated Jetson design was named for the futuristic animated American television family.

"Mathsson was one of the preeminent designers of the 20th Century, and we're delighted to make his work available to customers in the U.S.," said Henrik Ljung, DUX CEO. "It's a perfect representation of the DUX design principles: Comfort, beauty and craftsmanship."

The reissued Mathsson Jetson chair is now available for pre-order at DUXIANA.com/Jetson and at select U.S. DUXIANA stores in black and brown. Each color will be available in leather or a leather and flax combination. The chair will retail between $4,210-$5,250.

